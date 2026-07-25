Motorcyclist in Thailand gets clotheslined & yanked off his vehicle by low-hanging telecom wire

Motorcyclist injured after being clotheslined by dangling telecom wire

A motorcyclist on his way to work was flung off his vehicle after driving into a low-hanging telecom wire in Thailand.

He shared footage of the accident online, which quickly drew outrage towards the company responsible from observers online.

According to the timestamp in the footage, the incident occurred at around 3.40pm on 24 June.

Man yanked off his bike

In the clip, the man can be seen driving down a narrow road when a wire hanging from above suddenly gets caught onto his neck.

The cable pulls on the man’s neck, causing him to lean back on his motorcycle until he is yanked off of it entirely.

He then lands on the ground, his head hitting the road. The impact also causes his helmet to come loose.

For the next several seconds, the man can be seen seated on the ground, clutching his neck in pain.

Man calls out telecom company for negligence

In the caption, the man claimed the telecom company had come to do maintenance work in the area on 23 June.

They left the wires dangling on the road, which led to the accident the following day.

It was only the day after the accident that they returned to tidy up the wires, the victim shared.

In an interview with Thairath, the motorcyclist said a visit to the hospital confirmed that he had minor fractures in his neck. Fortunately, he does not need to undergo surgery to treat his injuries.

He urged other motorcyclists to drive carefully and always wear a helmet, adding that he has also spotted low-hanging wires in other areas.

Also read: Motorcyclist sent to hospital after being hit by van that failed to stop at Bukit Batok red light



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Featured image adapted from PM Canal on Facebook.