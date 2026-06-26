Motorcyclist sent to hospital after being hit by van that failed to stop at Bukit Batok red light

Van driver assisting police investigations after accident with motorcyclist in Bukit Batok

A 36-year-old motorcyclist was sent to the hospital on Thursday (25 June) morning after an accident with a van at a road junction in Bukit Batok.

Footage posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed the van crashing into the motorcycle from behind after failing to stop at a red light.

Van travels behind motorcyclist but doesn’t slow down at amber light

In the clip, which had a timestamp of 7.19pm on 25 June, the motorcycle is seen travelling in the far-right lane with the van behind it.

The motorcycle slowed down as the traffic light turned amber, but the van did not, and its brake lights did not come on.

Thus, a split second after the motorcyclist stops at the red light, the van clipped it from behind.

Motorcyclist falls onto the road, van stops a short distance away

The impact caused the rider to fall off to the right of his motorcycle and land on the road, while the motorcycle fell on its left side.

The van travelled for a short distance before stopping next to the centre divider.

The motorcyclist managed to get up on his feet, but squatted down again after taking a step, as the van driver got out to check on him.

Soon, a few passers-by stopped, with one seen using his phone to call for assistance.

59-year-old male van driver assisting with police investigations

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 7.30am on 25 June.

It took place along Bukit Batok Road towards Choa Chu Kang Road, and involved a van and a motorcycle.

A 36-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 7.35am, told MS News that he was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Additionally, a 59-year-old male van driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Also read: DHL van rear-ends motorcyclist on Yio Chu Kang Road, knocks his bike down

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Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.