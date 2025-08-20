DHL van rear-ends motorcyclist on Yio Chu Kang Road, knocks his bike down

DHL van crashes into motorcyclist along Yio Chu Kang Road on 18 Aug morning

A DHL van sent a motorcyclist tumbling over after a rear collision on Yio Chu Kang Road.

The incident allegedly occurred on 18 Aug at about 8am, north of the junction connecting Yio Chu Kang Road and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 near Buangkok.

Motorcyclist flails arms as DHL van suddenly hits bike

In the video posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, a rider on a motor scooter was seen approaching the dashcam vehicle from the back. Behind the rider was a yellow DHL delivery van.

The camcar and motorcycle soon came to a stop, but the van driver seemingly failed to notice.

The DHL driver slammed on the brakes, but it was too late as the van ended up rear-ending the scooter.

The rider, clearly caught off guard, lurched forward from the impact.

As they went out of frame, the motorcycle fell over onto its side. The van also sustained a visible dent from the impact.

Netizens criticise van driver for collision

Netizens expressed confusion at what the DHL van driver was doing.

A motorcyclist used the accident as an example of why they would lane split rather than line up behind a car.

“Imagine getting sandwiched by the van and the car,” they said.

Another Facebook user argued that the motorcyclist could have been in the van driver’s blind spot.

However, others called the reasoning “far-fetched”.

MS News has reached out to DHL for comments on the accident.

