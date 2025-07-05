Motorcyclist sent to hospital after being rear-ended by lorry along Whitley Road

Lorry driver assisting police investigations after accident with motorcyclist along Whitley Road

A motorcyclist has been sent to the hospital after being rear-ended by a lorry along Whitley Road.

Footage of the accident posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed that the impact caused the motorcyclist to be thrown off his bike onto the road.

Lorry rear-ends motorcyclist that stopped at Whitley Road junction

In the clip, taken by a vehicle waiting opposite, the motorcyclist slowed almost to a stop at a road junction.

However, a lorry loomed behind it, still travelling at considerable speed.

The heavy vehicle failed to stop in time, hitting the motorcycle and sending its rider flying.

Motorcyclist manages to get up after being hit by lorry

After being thrown off, the motorcyclist landed face down on the road but fortunately managed to scramble up.

His motorcycle, though, continued spiralling across the junction and off camera. Part of his rear bumper was dislodged and fell on the road.

While the motorcyclist attempted to walk towards the lorry, he stopped and sat down on the railing, seemingly out of sorts.

22-year-old motorcyclist sent to TTSH conscious

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident at about 10.10am on Saturday (5 July).

It involved a lorry and a motorcycle at a junction along Whitley Road.

A 22-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 10.15am, told MS News that it conveyed one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Additionally, the lorry driver, a 31-year-old man, is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Also read: Toyota MPV rear-ends 2 motorcycles on BKE, sends rider flying

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.