Toyota MPV rear-ends 2 motorcycles on BKE on 28 Jan, sends rider flying

Toyota MPV hits 2 motorcycles on BKE, sends 1 rider to hospital

A Toyota Vellfire was recently spotted crashing into two motorcycles on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

Numerous social media posts incorrectly reported the incident occurring on 31 Jan.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they received the alert at 11.10am on 28 Jan.

A rear dashcam video showed several motorcyclists riding on the BKE towards Woodlands Checkpoint.

Suddenly, a Toyota multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) drove into view at high speeds.

It rear-ended two motorcycles at the same time, one on each corner of its bumper.

The rider on the video’s left was knocked off his bike. Both him and his vehicle hurtled straight into the rear of the camcar.

He ended up on the road several metres away from his motorcycle, with his backpack rolling in between.

Even when the camcar pulled over, the other motorcyclist was nowhere to be seen, having either crashed further ahead or managed to avoid falling.

Despite the severity of the crash, the first motorcyclist stood right up, one shoe missing.

He limped over to the side of the road after taking his helmet off.

The police told MS News that paramedics conveyed a 28-year-old male motorcycle rider to the hospital in a conscious state.

A 38-year-old male car driver is also assisting with ongoing police investigations.

Rider allegedly discharged from hospital

In the comments of one of the social media posts, Mr Novin Raj, who was at the scene, claimed that the rider has since been discharged.

He added that both the MPV and the camcar stopped at the roadside to wait for the SCDF and police’s arrival.

Mr Raj shared a photo of the fallen motorcyclist, showing patches of skin scraped off his bloodied hand and arms.

The victim allegedly did not realise what had happened until the dashcam footage was released.

Also read: S’pore car performs hit & run on motorcyclist in Johor, gets stopped by policeman on foot

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Marco Xu on Facebook.

