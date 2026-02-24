Monk in Thailand spotted receiving massage from woman in viral video, police investigate

Monk filmed receiving massage from woman

Recently, a monk in Thailand was spotted in a viral video receiving a massage from a woman.

As monks are strictly prohibited from touching women in Theravada Buddhism, this drew mixed reactions on social media.

The video was uploaded on a popular Facebook page, with the caption claiming that the woman was not the monk’s mother or relative.

Woman unable to bear monks’ presence in her home

Following the viral video, reporters visited 21-year-old Parichat, who had filmed the video on 20 Feb inside her family home in Prachinburi Province.

According to Khaosod, Ms Parichat, who lives with her parents, said she secretly filmed the video from her room as she could no longer tolerate the three monks visiting frequently and staying for hours at their house to eat and rest.

She said this affects her ability to rest as she works as a factory worker during the day.

The monks sitting and lying inside the home also made it difficult for her to do her chores.

However, what pushed her to the edge was that a monk identified as Phra Samruay allowed her mother to massage his shoulders and back, when touching women is against their discipline.

Monk allegedly invites woman’s mother to eat outside

Ms Parichat alleged that Phra Samruay would also call her mother, asking her to cook specific dishes and inviting her out to eat. She also claimed that the monk previously had nine wives.

In light of these events, Ms Parichat expressed her wish for the monks to stop visiting their home and for them to leave the monkhood altogether, stressing that monks should stay at temples, not private homes.

Ms Parichat and her sister had reportedly asked officials to investigate the monks.

However, they were denied when they asked to inspect Phra Samruay’s monk identification document.

Frustrated by the lack of action, she decided to upload the video online in hopes of gaining media attention.

Mother says daughter misunderstood the incident

Meanwhile, Ms Parichat’s mother, Ms Amporn, said her daughter had misunderstood the situation.

She explained that, after seeing the elderly monk had swollen hands and difficulty moving them, she suggested that she massage Phra Samruay inside her home.

Doing the massage outside the house would be viewed as inappropriate, she added.

Before performing the massage, Ms Amporn asked for forgiveness according to religious customs.

Following the viral incident, the family has reportedly spoken and reached an understanding. Ms Parichat had also admitted to the misunderstanding and apologised to her parents.

However, she stressed that she would still like monks not to visit their home again to prevent future issues.

Monks summoned for questioning

Meanwhile, the Abbot of Kabin Buri District and the monastic disciplinary officer have coordinated with the three monks to clarify the facts.

On 23 Feb, the Prachinburi Provincial Office of Buddhism and the monastic community summoned them for questioning.

If they are found to have committed any misconduct, they will face punishment according to monastic rules.

Earlier, the abbot had stated he was aware of the issue after Amporn visited him and told him she was close to and respected the monk. Additionally, Amporn said her daughter may have misunderstood the situation.

The abbot reportedly said Phra Samruay had not done anything damaging and that, while he did not know his background, the temple had confirmed he was a monk before taking him in.

However, as Phra Samruay is not under the temple’s administration yet, he gets to decide where he goes. At the same time, any wrongdoing would be a personal matter and not the temple’s responsibility, said the abbot.

