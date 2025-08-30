‘Monk’ in Taiwan allegedly seen embracing & passionately kissing women in public

‘Monk’ allegedly spotted kissing 2 women in Taipei, sparking public outrage

A shocking incident occurred in Taipei’s Xinyi District when a ‘monk’ was seen kissing a woman in public.

The incident, which occurred on Monday (25 Aug), quickly sparked public outrage.

Just days later, the same monk was allegedly spotted at an amusement park, engaging in a passionate kiss with another woman.

‘Monk’ & woman reportedly embraced & kissed for about a minute

At about 10am on Monday (25 Aug), a passerby spotted a bald man dressed in monk attire kissing a woman wearing a loose top and a pair of jeans.

The two embraced and kissed for about a minute, seemingly reluctant to part ways, reports Taiwanese news site ETtoday.

An insider noted that the man’s monk attire was incomplete, adding that his shoes and pants did not align with the conventional monastic dress code.

Hence, some suspect that the man could have been an imposter begging for alms in the upscale district.

Spotted again at children’s amusement park

A few days later, a pair of “monk lovers” were spotted again at the Taipei Children’s Amusement Park.

A man dressed in orange robes was seen sitting on a lounge chair with his arms wrapped around a woman, who gazed affectionately at him.

The pair were seen kissing and embracing intimately.

Preliminary investigations suggest they’re the same couple

In response to queries, the police stated that they have yet to receive any reports regarding the incidents.

They also could not confirm whether the monk couple at the amusement park was the same as the one seen in Xinyi District.

However, after comparing the shoes and markings on their bags, it was believed that they were likely the same couple.

Also read: 45-year-old Thai politician caught having affair with 24-year-old adoptive son who’s a monk



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ETtoday.