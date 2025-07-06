Double-decker bus spotted with hole in glass window at Orchard Road, 1 person sent to hospital

Bottle thrown at double-decker bus in Orchard Road causes hole in upper deck window, 1 injured

On Saturday (5 July), a double-decker SMRT bus was spotted at Orchard Road with a gaping hole and shattered glass in one of its upper deck windows, surprising passers-by.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed to MS News that they were alerted to the incident at about 6.45pm.

A user on Xiaohongshu photographed the scene, showing the bus stationary near the intersection with Grange Road.

It displayed “Out of Service” on its signboards and had a hole in one of the upper deck windows. The rest of the pane had suffered cracking throughout.

All passengers had seemingly alighted beforehand, with several police officers and staff in vests investigating on board.

Several other users in the comments of the post had also seen the halted bus, with one taking their own photo showing others gawking at the scene.

Netizens suggest emergency hammer used on window

SCDF told MS News that they conveyed one person to Raffles Hospital after responding to the incident.

Netizens wondered what sort of accident occurred that could have led to such specific damage.

One user suggested that someone had grabbed the emergency hammer and smashed the window with it.

Member of public threw bottle at bus: SMRT

In response to queries from MS News, SMRT confirmed that an incident occurred on the bus operating on Service 190, at 6.45pm.

The bus was reportedly travelling along Orchard Road when a member of the public “threw a bottle at the bus”, resulting in the cracked windscreen.

The bus captain brought the bus to a stop to check on the passengers, and all affected commuters were transferred to another bus to continue their journeys.

However, one female passenger sustained injuries and was conveyed to the hospital.

“We are cooperating with the Police in their investigations.”

Speaking to MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that they were alerted to the incident at 6.50pm.

A 57-year-old female passenger was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

Investogations are ongoing.

