Bus crashes into condo along Grange Road, driver assisting police investigations

Entire bus mounts kerb & crashes into Grange Road condo guardhouse

An SBS Transit bus crashed into a condominium along Grange Road, with its driver assisting police investigations.

A photo of the aftermath of the accident was shared by Singapore Road Accident on Facebook on Sunday (11 May).

Bus knocks into lamppost along Grange Road

According to the photo, the entire bus had somehow mounted the kerb in front of the Grange Residences condo, which is opposite Tourism Court.

In the process, it knocked a lamppost askew.

It also apparently crashed into the guardhouse, whose glass window appeared to have shattered.

A police car and at least two police officers were at the scene, along with a tow truck.

60-year-old bus driver assisting with investigations into Grange Road accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident at about 6.35am on 11 May.

It took place along Grange Road towards Napier Road, and involved a bus which was believed to have “self-skidded”.

The bus driver, a 60-year-old man, is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

A car collided with the bus: SBS Transit

Mrs Grace Wu, a spokesperson for SBS Transit, told MS News that a car had actually collided with the bus.

The bus was making a turn with the car on its right, but the car “suddenly veered towards the left”, colliding with the right side of the bus, near the front.

“This resulted in the bus surging to its left where it then mounted the kerb and hit a lamp post,” she said.

No one was injured, including the bus captain.

Other accidents involving public buses that self-skidded

Earlier this month, an SBS Transit bus driver crashed into a road divider along Hougang Avenue 8.

It was believed to have self-skidded, SPF said.

In January, a bus was seen on a grass verge after it mounted the kerb along Bedok Reservoir Road.

The bus was believed to have self-skidded, SPF said. SBS Transit apologised for the accident, saying no one was injured.

In November last year, an SBS Transit bus crashed into a tree in Kaki Bukit, killing its driver and injuring five passengers.

It was believed that the bus had self-skidded at the junction of Kaki Bukit Ave 2.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Road Accident on Facebook.