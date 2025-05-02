3 people sent to hospital after 2 separate bus crashes in Keppel & Hougang over 2 days

Police investigating bus crashes on 30 April & 1 May

Two separate accidents involving buses took place over two days recently along Keppel Road and Hougang.

While one incident also involved a car and a motorcycle, the bus “self-skidded” in the other case.

Damaged bus, car & motorcycle seen at Keppel Road junction

The first incident was related to Shin Min Daily News by a 70-year-old reader named only as Mr Lu (transliterated from Mandarin).

He said he was driving by the junction of Keppel Road and Cantonment Link on Wednesday (30 April) evening when he saw a damaged bus, car and motorcycle at the intersection.

A photo he shared showed that the Tower Transit bus had T-boned the red car on its right side.

The motorcycle was lying on its left side on the road, surrounded by debris.

Man was lying on the road

Mr Lu, a retiree, also saw a man lying on the road, being helped by passers-by.

The accident caused one lane of the road to be closed off.

This caused a “serious” traffic jam, he said, as motorists were forced to divert to Cantonment Link.

Motocyclist & car driver sent to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 6.20pm on 30 April.

Two people were sent to hospital in a conscious state: a 27-year-old male motorcyclist and a 63-year-old male car driver.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, said it conveyed them to the Singapore General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

SBS Transit bus crashes into tree & railing in Hougang

In the second incident, 67-year-old lorry driver Mr Lin (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min that he witnessed it on Thursday (1 May) morning as he was returning home from work.

He saw an SBS Transit bus knock down a tree and a metal railing on the road divider along Hougang Avenue 8.

The accident location was near Montfort Secondary School.

Bus driver sent to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, SPF said it was alerted to the accident at about 5.50am on 1 May.

It took place along Hougang Avenue 8 in the direction towards Hougang Avenue 2, and involved a bus which was believed to have self-skidded.

A 68-year-old male bus driver was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

He is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Bus driver crashes after he felt unwell: SBS Transit

An SBS Transit (SBST) spokesperson told Shin Min that its driver had felt unwell and was experiencing breathing difficulties at the time of the accident.

This caused him to crash into the road divider.

No passengers on the bus were injured as a result of the accident, SBST said, apologising for the shock and inconvenience caused.

