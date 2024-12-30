FairPrice Group doubles discounts for CHAS cardholders from Jan to March 2025

FairPrice Group offers enhanced discounts for CHAS cardholders from Jan 2025

FairPrice Group (FPG) is celebrating Singapore’s SG60 milestone by doubling its discounts for Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) blue and orange cardholders.

From Jan to March 2025, these cardholders can enjoy a 6% discount—up from the usual 3%—every Thursday and Friday at all FairPrice supermarkets and Unity outlets, FairPrice Group stated in a press release.

The discounts, funded by the FairPrice Foundation, are capped at $200 per transaction per day.

Who qualifies for the discounts?

Households with a monthly income of $1,500 or less per person qualify for the blue CHAS card, while those earning between $1,501 and $2,300 per person qualify for the orange CHAS card.

To redeem the discounts, customers must present their physical or digital CHAS card through the Singpass app at checkout.

Part of SG60 celebrations

FPG Group CEO Vipul Chawla said the enhanced discounts mark the start of their year-long SG60 celebrations.

“This initiative is our way of giving back to Singaporeans who have supported us over the years,” he said.

The announcement comes after FPG extended its daily discount schemes for seniors, Pioneer and Merdeka Generation individuals, and CHAS cardholders until the end of 2025, as reported by The Straits Times.

Supported by recent donation drive

Mr Chawla also highlighted the success of FPG’s recent food donation drive, A Full Plate, which raised over $1.6 million for 600,000 beneficiaries.

The initiative supported 10 charity partners, including The Food Bank Singapore and Jamiyah Singapore, by providing groceries and meals to those in need.

“Food expenses make up a significant portion of household budgets, especially for lower-income families,” Mr Chawla said, adding that FPG is committed to doing more to help.

Another in list of FPG’s initiatives to combat rising costs

The enhanced CHAS discount is another in the list of FPG’s money-saving initiatives.

In 2024, FPG rolled out several efforts to help Singaporeans manage grocery expenses, including price freezes on certain items ahead of Chinese New Year, $4.5 million in member deals for May Day, and $2,000 worth of vouchers for essential items between June and September.

NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng said the enhanced CHAS discounts reflect their ongoing efforts to care for Singaporeans.

“FairPrice Group’s initiative shows our commitment to ensuring no one is left behind as we celebrate SG60 together,” he said.

Featured image from FairPrice Group and courtesy of FairPrice Group.