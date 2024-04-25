FairPrice Group offers discounts & savings worth over S$4.5M for May Day

FairPrice Group offers discounts & savings worth more than S$4.5 million for May Day

To celebrate May Day this year, FairPrice Group (FPG) is offering more than S$4.5 million worth of savings and discounts to NTUC Union and Link members.

The initiative will help ensure that daily essentials across all FairPrice supermarkets and selected Kopitiam outlets are affordably priced.

This year’s commitment is more than double the S$2 million savings offered last year.

Members can enjoy special 50% discount deals at all FairPrice supermarket formats

In a press release on Wednesday (24 April) FPG announced that Union Members can look for weekly promotions every Thursday from 25 April.

These promotions can be accessed at all FairPrice supermarket formats, including FairPrice Online.

The first week’s deal is a 50% discount on the popular 5kg Double FP Thai Hom Mali Rice, which will be priced at S$6.95 (original price S$13.90).

Deals for the subsequent two weeks will be announced closer to 1 May and 9 May respectively.

Noting that customers were doing their best to “stretch” their dollar amid rising inflation and a low-growth economy, FPG said the discounts would make their customers’ lives “a little better”.

S$0.50 kopi or teh promotion for NTUC Union members, children can also enjoy free Milo

In addition to the weekly deals, NTUC Union members can enjoy hot kopi or teh for just S$0.50 at selected Kopitiam locations.

On 1 May, children of NTUC Union members can also receive a complimentary Milo drink with any purchase of the S$0.50 promo beverages.

In June, members can use the E-voucher on the FPG app to enjoy this promotion.

Members who sign up for the FPG app from 1 May for the first time will also receive a S$5 E-voucher. They will be able to stack this voucher on top of the 10% discount applied when paying at Kopitiam food courts with the app.

Evergreen value programmes for customers from all walks of life

This year, customers from all walks of life will continue to enjoy evergreen value programmes with the following discounts:

Monday and Wednesday — Pioneer Generation (3% off)

Tuesday — seniors aged 60 and above (2% off)

Wednesday — Merdeka Generation & Pioneer Generation (3% off)

Thursday — Blue CHAS cardholders (3% off)

FPG will also absorb 1% Goods & Services Tax (GST) on 500 essential items until June.

Featured image courtesy of Fairprice Group.