FairPrice Group offers S$4 return vouchers for every S$50 CDC spend till 1 July 2024

FairPrice Group to distribute S$4 return vouchers with CDC spending, valid till end-July

FairPrice Group will offer S$4 return vouchers for every S$50 spent using Community Development Council (CDC) Supermarket vouchers at its stores till 1 July.

This incentive follows the release of S$300 worth of CDC vouchers today (25 June).

It aims to support the government’s efforts in helping Singaporeans with their daily expenses, FairPrice Group stated in a press release.

Multiple vouchers can be used in a single transaction

During this period, shoppers can receive S$4 FairPrice return vouchers for every $50 worth of CDC Supermarket vouchers spent in a single transaction.

The return vouchers do not have a minimum spend requirement, and customers can use multiple vouchers in a single transaction.

They will be valid for use from the day after issuance until 31 July.

FairPrice’s money-saving programmes

FairPrice has introduced several initiatives in 2024 aimed at ensuring essential items remain accessible to Singaporeans.

In addition to the current S$4 return vouchers, it previously launched an S$8 return voucher promotion coinciding with the release of CDC vouchers in January.

FairPrice also absorbed the 1% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on 500 essential items until the end of June 2024.

Furthermore, it has implemented price freezes on select items, offered exclusive member deals, and introduced savings coupons to support consumers in managing their daily expenses.

