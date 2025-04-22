Man in China suffers 90% burns after roommate locks him in burning flat following e-bike battery explosion

Tragedy in Wuhan leaves student fighting for life after roommate locks him in room with exploding battery

A 21-year-old student from Wuhan City College in China has been left with life-altering injuries after an e-bike battery belonging to his roommate exploded, engulfing their rented flat in flames.

The battery, owned by Du Junhao’s roommate Li Jiajun, was being charged indoors when it suddenly caught fire and exploded.

The incident, which took place in July 2024, left Du with burns covering 90% of his body.

Mr Du suffered extensive injuries, with lung and throat damage from toxic smoke inhalation, and had to undergo multiple surgeries, one of which involved the amputation of two fingers.

Roommate escapes & locks door behind him

Mr Li had reportedly ignored repeated warnings from Mr Du about the dangers of charging e-bike batteries indoors.

At around 6am on the morning of the incident, the battery caught fire and released toxic gas.

Surveillance footage shows Mr Li escaping the fire, only to return moments later and close the door behind him, trapping Mr Du inside.

The apartment door had an automatic lock, preventing Mr Du from escaping for more than 30 seconds.

During this crucial time, smoke filled the room, causing him to inhale toxic fumes and suffer severe burns.

Du endures amputations & skin grafts after battery explosion

Mr Du broke his silence on the incident nine months later on 11 April, his 22nd birthday.

His injuries required multiple surgeries, including 12 skin grafts and the amputation of two fingers.

For a time, he was in critical condition.

Despite his suffering, Mr Du expressed both determination and gratitude.

“My life is not just mine,” he said, acknowledging the immense emotional and financial toll his family has endured.

He also stated that he would never forgive Mr Li.

Medical bills & procedures burden Mr Du’s family

The fire left Du’s family grappling with 2.8 million yuan (S$502,000) in medical expenses.

In addition to him undergoing 12 skin graft surgeries, his father also had to endure five rounds of surgery to provide skin for his son.

When Mr Du’s story was shared online, the public rallied behind him, raising 2.6 million yuan (S$466,000) in donations to help ease the financial burden.

Mr Du’s father attempted to take legal action against Mr Li, the e-bike battery supplier, and the landlord, but his efforts were largely unsuccessful.

Mr Li’s family offered them 10,000 yuan (S$1,800) in compensation, claiming they were unable to provide any further financial assistance.

Roommate arrested, faces prison for negligence

Mr Li has since been arrested and charged with negligence causing injury, an offence under Chinese law that carries a penalty of up to three years in prison.

At the time of the incident, Mr Du was a third-year student at college, with plans to open his own furniture installation business after graduation.

Now, he requires 24-hour care and cannot be exposed to the sun due to his injuries.

Over 80 percent of his body lacks pores, leaving him unable to sweat.

He also struggles to stand after sitting for extended periods.

Mr Du now dreams of drawing and designing on a computer with his hands, but his father simply hopes for some recovery in his face.

“As long as his life is saved, that’s enough,” he said.

Also read: Dog starts house fire in US after chomping on battery