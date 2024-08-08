Dog starts house fire in US after chomping on battery

Dog starts house fire in US after chewing on lithium-ion battery

A pet dog started a house fire in Oklahoma, US after using a lithium-ion battery as a chew toy.

Following the blaze, the Tulsa Fire Department has recently shared video footage of the incident to educate the public on the dangers of batteries.

The incident first occurred in May in what appears to be the living room of a residential property.

Dog uses battery as a chew toy

In the clip, a dog appears from behind a couch with a portable battery charger in its mouth.

The canine then settles down on its dog bed and proceeds to gnaw on the wire and the device.

After several minutes of chomping, the battery suddenly emits sparks which scare the dog away. A cat and another dog resting in the same room are similarly scared off.

The unattended battery soon sets off a small blaze on the dog bed.

The canine can be seen observing the fire in the sped-up footage, periodically barking at the growing blaze.

Eventually, the fire engulfs the nearby couch with the animals nowhere in sight.

Dogs and cat escape unharmed

According to AP News, the animals escaped the house blaze through a pet door.

However, a fire department spokesman said that the home was significantly damaged by the fire.

In particular, the spokesman warned that the batteries can become dangerous when exposed to extreme heat, when they are overcharged, or when they become damaged.

Fortunately, the animals escaped unharmed.

Featured image adapted from Tulsa Fire Department on YouTube.