S’porean households can redeem S$300 CDC vouchers from 25 June for supermarket & heartland purchases

Singaporean households can redeem S$300 in Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers from today (25 June).

The latest tranche of CDC vouchers is part of the enhanced Assurance Package announced earlier this year during the Budget.

The next tranche of CDC vouchers will come in Jan 2025 and comprise S$300.

S$300 CDC vouchers disbursed on 25 June valid till 31 Dec

The CDC vouchers released today (25 June) are evenly split between:

Hawker and heartland merchant purchases

Supermarket purchases

The vouchers will be valid for six months till 31 Dec, starting from today (25 June).

Singaporeans can redeem their CDC vouchers via the RedeemSG portal.

At the Budget, Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong announced that Singaporean households would each receive an additional S$600 in CDC vouchers — S$300 in Jun 2024 and another S$300 in Jan 2025.

PM Lawrence Wong says govt will do whatever they can to help citizens cope with rising prices

Announcing the disbursement, PM Wong said that while many external factors inflating prices are beyond Singapore’s control, the government will do everything it can to help citizens cope with the higher costs of living.

