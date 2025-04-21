59-year-old woman feeds pigeons in Bukit Merah despite multiple warnings, gets fined S$4.8K

Woman fined S$4,800 for illegally feeding pigeons in Bukit Merah

A 59-year-old woman has been fined S$4,800 for feeding pigeons illegally in Bukit Merah, despite multiple warnings from authorities.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Yuan Lixuan (transliterated from Mandarin) was charged with 18 counts of feeding wild animals without permission.

She pleaded guilty to four of the charges, with the rest taken into consideration during sentencing.

Court documents revealed that Yuan had been illegally feeding pigeons in the area since 2016 and had already been fined three times for similar offences.

Despite repeated advice from enforcement officers that feeding wild animals without authorisation is illegal, she continued doing so.

Woman brought loaves of bread to feed pigeons

After receiving a public tip-off, enforcement officers from the National Parks Board (NParks) and Tanjong Pagar Town Council conducted a patrol along Jalan Merah Saga at 7.20am on 5 April.

They spotted Yuan pouring a bag of mung beans onto a concrete planter box, which quickly drew a flock of around 50 pigeons.

CCTV footage showed her using an insulated bag to carry food, including five to six unopened loaves of bread and a bag of mung beans.

She was seen scattering the food on the ground, drawing a large number of pigeons.

Residents raised concerns about hygiene

Residents in Jalan Bukit Merah, Redhill Close, and Silat Avenue have previously complained about neighbours who frequently fed pigeons.

The feeding attracted large flocks, dirtying the ground and soiling clothes hung out to dry.

In some cases, food was even thrown from high-rise flats, nearly hitting passers-by.

The leftover scraps left the area messy and unsanitary.

Under the Wildlife Act, feeding wild pigeons is illegal and offenders may be fined up to S$10,000.

In response to ongoing complaints, NParks said it will continue to monitor illegal feeding activity and step up enforcement.

Measures include installing CCTV cameras at known hotspots and increasing patrols.

Enforcement action will be taken where necessary.

Featured image adapted from court documents via Shin Min Daily News.