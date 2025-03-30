Driver reverses car into pedestrian walking into Jurong parking space, netizens say both at fault

Car reverses into pedestrian in Jurong parking space, police investigating

A pedestrian was knocked down by a reversing car at a parking lot in Jurong on 29 March. The incident was caught on video and posted on the Facebook page SGRV FRONT MAN, sparking discussions among netizens on who’s at fault.

The accident happened along a service road at Tradehub 21, where a driver was slowly reversing into an empty parking space.

Pedestrian walks into parking spot without looking

The involved driver had found an empty parking space at the location and was slowly moving the car to reverse into it.

At this time, a pedestrian walked across the service road behind the car while looking at her phone.

She then walked into the parking spot, seemingly unaware that the car was attempting to enter behind her.

The driver appeared to have not noticed the pedestrian either, continuing to slowly reverse.

Just a second after the woman stopped in her tracks, the car backed into her, immediately knocking her down.

The car quickly stopped moving, and two nearby passers-by came over to check on what happened. They appeared extremely surprised at the sight.

A man in a grey shirt, possibly an occupant of the involved car, also rushed over to help the woman.

Subsequently, a woman in an orange shirt ran into the dashcam frame to check on the fallen pedestrian.

The police told MS News that they were alerted to the incident at around 12.55 pm.

“A 43-year-old female pedestrian sought medical attention at the hospital on her own.”

A 33-year-old male car driver is also assisting with ongoing police investigations.

Commenters blame both pedestrian & driver

Online commenters blamed both the driver and the pedestrian for the accident.

One noted that the driver should have been more watchful of his surroundings when reversing his car, while the pedestrian should have noticed the car reversing so close by.

Another commenter suggested that the driver could have been only checking his side mirrors for parking.

In that case, he would have missed the woman walking right behind his car.

A third user complimented the driver’s courage in posting their own mistake online.

Also read: 1-year-old girl in M’sia suffers severe head injuries & dies after father accidentally backs up car into her

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.