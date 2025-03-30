1-year-old girl in M’sia suffers severe head injuries & dies after father accidentally backs up car into her

1-year-old girl dies after father backs up car into her

A one-year-old girl tragically lost her life after her father accidentally ran over her while reversing his car at their home in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

According to Johor Bahru District Police Chief ACP Mohd Sohaimi Bin Ishak, the heartbreaking incident took place at 2.30am on Saturday (29 Mar).

Girl suffers severe head injuries

The 27-year-old father was reversing his car out of the garage when he suddenly heard a disturbing noise from the rear left tyre, Mr Ishak said.

Upon exiting the vehicle, he was confronted with a horrific sight — his young daughter lying behind the car, bleeding and unconscious.

In a desperate attempt to save her, the father rushed her to Sultan Ismail Hospital for emergency treatment.

However, doctors were unable to save the girl, and she succumbed to severe head injuries while receiving medical care.

Police investigating incident

Authorities have launched an investigation into reckless or dangerous driving causing death.

Police also issue a reminder for drivers to be aware of the location of their children, especially if they are small, before starting to drive.

Additionally, they reminded road users to be careful while driving during the festive season.

Also read: 1-year-old toddler in M’sia dies after father accidentally left him in car for 3 hours

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Claude Gabriel on Unsplash, AaronAmat on Canva.