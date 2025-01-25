1-year-old toddler in M’sia dies after father accidentally left him in car for 3 hours

Toddler in Malaysia dies after being alone in car for 3 hours

A heartbreaking tragedy unfolded in Desa Ilmu, Kota Samarahan, Malaysia when a one-year-old toddler died after being left in a car for approximately three hours.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the incident occurred on Friday (24 Jan). The father, who owns a restaurant in the town, had brought his son along to attend to business matters at the eatery.

However, in his haste, he had forgotten about the child and unintentionally left him in the car.

Father found child unresponsive

It was not until around 4pm, nearly three hours later, that the father realised his mistake and rushed to check on the child.

When he found the boy unresponsive, the father immediately took him to a nearby clinic.

Medical staff confirmed that the boy, who was only 20 months old, had already died.

Kota Samarahan Police Chief DSP Zaidi confirmed the incident and stated that investigations are ongoing.

This is not the first time such an incident has been reported in Malaysia. In 2023, an eight-month-old baby and a two-year-old toddler passed away in similar circumstances.

