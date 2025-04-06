Man in Thailand stabs himself after restaurant added chives to Pad Thai despite his request

Man stabs himself after restaurant failed to follow his special request for Pad Thai

A 32-year-old man in Thailand stabbed himself after discovering chives in his Pad Thai, despite specifically requesting that the restaurant leave them out.

On the morning of Saturday (5 April), police in Chonburi Province’s Napha District responded to a report of a man causing chaos in a convenience store, leaving a trail of blood behind him.

Upon arrival, officers found the man clutching a 30cm knife, with a bleeding wound on one of his legs, according to Thai news outlet Channel 7.

Vendor’s mistake sparked dispute

Rescue workers were called to the scene and found that he had sustained a stab wound on his left leg, which was heavily covered in blood.

The man, later identified as Thakorn (name transliterated from Thai), received first aid before being rushed to Chonburi Hospital.

During questioning, Thakorn said he had ordered Pad Thai at a restaurant and had asked for no chives in his meal. However, when the dish was served, chives were present, leaving him frustrated and upset.

In response, he threw the meal away, but the vendor still demanded payment, sparking a heated altercation that escalated into his erratic behaviour.

Employer shared that man is not a drug addict

Thakorn’s employer, Mr Thanakornpoj (name transliterated from Thai), said the man had left to buy food, and he had no idea what triggered the extreme reaction.

He said he stepped in to calm Thakorn after witnessing him shouting and waving a knife around.

Fortunately, no one else was harmed.

Mr Thanakornpoj emphasised that Thakorn does not take drugs, adding that his bizarre behaviour was baffling.

Police said they will arrest the suspect and investigate further to determine the underlying cause of his actions before proceeding with legal action.

Also read: M’sian man harms himself with knife at Johor eatery after fight with wife



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Phan Thong-Chonburi News on Facebook and Khaosod.