M’sian man harms himself with knife at Johor eatery after fight with wife

Man hurts himself with knife in front of diner at Johor eatery after fight with wife

A 27-year-old Malaysian man is in critical condition after harming himself with a meat cleaver at a Mamak stall in Danga Bay, Johor Bahru (JB), following a heated argument with his wife.

Man seen holding knife at Johor eatery

A tense 12-second video shared by @Updateinfo111 on X showed the man gripping a meat cleaver close to his neck, shouting as an eyewitness filmed the unsettling scene at the stall.

In another clip, he was seen collapsed on the ground, writhing in pain with blood pooling around him.

Concerned bystanders rushed to wrap a cloth around his neck in an attempt to stop the bleeding as they waited for medical help.

Incident triggered by argument with wife

According to Malaysian news outlet Kosmo, the incident stemmed from a dispute between the man and his wife.

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief Raub Selamat said authorities were alerted at 12.25am on Wednesday (19 March) by auxiliary police officers at the scene.

The man was rushed to Sultanah Aminah Hospital, where he is in critical condition and receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Authorities have urged the public not to circulate the footage to avoid unnecessary panic and misinformation.

