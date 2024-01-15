67-Year-Old Man Stabs Himself At Mall In Sembawang, Taken To Hospital

67-Year-Old Man Stabs Himself At Mall In Sembawang, Lies Unconscious With Blood On Him

Warning: Some readers may find the photos and descriptions in this article graphic and triggering. Discretion is advised.

Shoppers who were at Sun Plaza, a mall in Sembawang, may have stumbled across a gruesome scene on Monday (15 Jan).

A 67-year-old man was found lying on the floor in a busy area of the mall. He reportedly stabbed himself.

He was taken to hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

Man seen lying on floor in front of McDonald’s outlet

Photos of the incident were posted in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Monday (15 Jan).

They showed a man clad only in black shorts lying on the floor in front of a McDonald’s outlet in Sun Plaza. He was in full view of shocked shoppers.

More horrifyingly, he had blood all over his chest, apparently trickling from wounds.

Two police officers were also seen at the scene.

Man reportedly stabs himself with calm expression in Sembawang mall

A pastry shop assistant, named only as Ms Chen (transliterated from Mandarin) told 8world News that she had witnessed the entire incident.

She said that at about 1.40pm, she saw the man standing alone in the centre of the mall.

He was holding a sharp knife of about 15cm long in his right hand and stabbed his own chest two or three times, all the while with a calm expression on his face.

The man was also muttering softly to himself, but she couldn’t hear what he was saying. She did see a lot of blood, however.

While she initially thought it was a performance of some kind, a woman called the police and staff and passers-by came over to assist.

The manager of the McDonald’s outlet, named only as Ms Rohani, said she saw the man sitting on the floor and stabbing himself repeatedly with the knife.

He then fell backwards onto the ground and the knife slipped from his grasp.

A male passer-by then stepped forward to kick the knife away.

The police later retrieved the knife at the scene, it was observed.

Man taken stabs himself in Sembawang mall

Responding to queries, the Singapore Police Force told 8world News that they received a call for assistance at 2.05pm on Monday afternoon.

The location was 30 Sembawang Drive — the address for Sun Plaza.

When they arrived, they found a 67-year-old man lying unconscious on the floor. His injuries were believed to be self-inflicted.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Hopefully, he will recover from his injuries soon.

Some hotlines to call for support:

Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767

Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222

Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019

Alternatively, check out a list of international helplines here.

