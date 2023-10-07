8-Month-Old Baby In M’sia Dies After Being Left In Car For 10 Hours

Baby Left In A Car For 10 Hours Passes Away

An eight-month-old baby girl in Malaysia passed away on Thursday (5 Oct) after her mother left her in a car for several hours.

The mother, a doctor at a hospital, had seemingly forgotten that her child was with her in the vehicle.

She then parked her car and left for work, only to realise the fact later that day.

By then, it was too late and her infant daughter was pronounced dead in hospital.

Mother unknowingly leaves baby in parked car

On Thursday (5 Oct) morning at around 7.20am, a woman in Malaysia placed her 8-month-old baby in the rear passenger seat of her car.

She had intended to send her daughter to nursery, reported The Star.

Instead of the nursery, however, she drove straight to her workplace, thinking that her daughter was not in the vehicle.

The woman then left her car to head to work without noticing her child in the backseat.

“She only realised that her daughter was still in the car when her husband called in the evening to say that their daughter had not been sent to the nursery,” said Cheras OCPD Asst Comm Zam Halim Jamaluddin.

Infant was unconscious when brought to hospital

According to The New Straits Times, the baby had been left for 10 hours at the carpark of Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Hospital (HCTM) in Cheras.

The mother is reportedly a doctor at the hospital.

Doctors then declared the baby dead after she was sent to the hospital in an unconscious state at 5.35pm.

The police have classified the incident as a sudden death.

However, they are also investigating the case under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for negligence.

