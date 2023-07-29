6-Month-Old Baby Dies Under Nanny’s Care At Unlicensed JB Nursery, Police Investigating

6-Month-Old Baby Passes Away At Unlicensed Nursery In JB On 15 July

For working parents, entrusting their children to a third party is difficult albeit necessary.

Sadly for a couple in Johor Bahru (JB), such reservations proved valid when their six-month-old son passed away while under his nanny’s care.

The baby had apparently suffocated while at the nursery after allegedly suffering from a cough earlier that day.

Following two police reports, local authorities are investigating the incident as a sudden death case.

Reportedly suffocated while at home-based nursery

On 15 July, 32-year-old Ms Liu Huiling received a call from the nursery informing her that her son was having difficulty breathing because of phlegm.

China Press reported that she answered the call at about 12.58pm.

After the call, the worried mother informed her husband Mr Zhou Zhenxiang to check on their son at the nursery.

When he arrived 10 minutes later, Mr Zhou saw a nanny performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him.

His son had reportedly been moved outdoors and placed in the trunk of a car.

Upon witnessing the distressing scene, Mr Zhou also noticed that his baby’s hands and lips had turned purple.

Baby pronounced dead in hospital

Mr Zhou told China Press that he brought his son to the hospital at about 1.21pm.

By then, the doctors told him that his son had no signs of life and the resuscitation efforts had failed.

The nanny then revealed that the six-month-old already had a cough that day at around 12pm.

At a press conference on 28 July, the distraught parents questioned the practices of the nanny on the day of the tragedy. They said:

During the 58 minutes, what was the nanny doing? Did she call an ambulance? What was the purpose of putting the baby in the trunk of the car? Why wasn’t he sent to the hospital right away?

Ms Liu also shared that she only found out that the childcare centre did not have a business licence in May.

Apart from the six-month-old baby, the couple sent their five-year-old son and three-year-old daughter to the nursery.

They paid RM2,580 (S$754) a month for the daily care of their children.

Parents wait for autopsy report as police investigate

In light of the incident, staff members of the unlicensed nursery have already recorded their statements and handed evidence to the police.

The person in charge of the nursery also told reporters that the baby had a long-term cough, phlegm, and other health conditions.

Additionally, she said that the centre had already informed the child’s parents about their home-based business in February this year.

Meanwhile, Mr Zhou and Ms Liu are waiting for an autopsy report that will likely take one or two months to be released.

The police will then further their investigations after receiving the report.

Baby dies under nanny’s care at unlicensed home-based nursery

It’s truly unfortunate that the couple lost a child at such a young age.

Hopefully, investigations will provide more clarity and help them find closure to the tragic incident soon.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to the family.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from China Press on Facebook.