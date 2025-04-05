US bans its diplomats in China from having romantic & sexual relationships with locals

US diplomatic personnel in China prohibited from having relations with locals

The United States (US) has imposed a sweeping ban on government personnel based in China, forbidding them from engaging in romantic or sexual relationships with Chinese citizens, according to a report from the Associated Press (AP) on Thursday (3 April).

The new policy, enacted in January by former US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns, also extends to family members and contractors with security clearances.

Although some US government agencies have long had strict rules regarding relationships, a complete prohibition, referred to as a “non-fraternisation” policy, has not been publicly seen since the Cold War era.

The new policy was first discussed in 2024 after some members of Congress expressed worries that the existing rules on relationships were insufficiently stringent.

Directive applies to US diplomatic missions in mainland China

The directive applies specifically to US diplomatic missions in mainland China, including the embassy in Beijing and consulates in Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenyang, and Wuhan, as well as the American consulate in Hong Kong.

It does not affect US personnel stationed outside China.

However, personnel in existing relationships with Chinese citizens may apply for exemptions.

Should their application be denied, they must either end the relationship or leave their post.

Any violations will result in immediate expulsion from China.

Policy arises from US-China tensions

In recent years, US-China tensions have escalated due to disputes over trade, technology, and global power struggles.

Peter Mattis, a former CIA officer who now leads The Jamestown Foundation, revealed that in the past, at least two cases had occurred in which Chinese agents used personal relationships to target American diplomats in China.

Although he has not heard of any similar cases recently, the risk remains.

Mr Mattis further explained that China’s state security services do not solely rely on spies to gather intelligence — they also exert pressure on regular citizens through threats and intimidation.

This means that any Chinese person dating an American diplomat could face the threat of coercion to provide sensitive information.

He noted that the Ministry of State Security (MSS) is willing to exploit any personal connection to extract intelligence, stating: “The MSS is willing to leverage any human connection that a target has to collect intelligence.”

China reinforces restrictions on officials abroad

The Chinese foreign ministry did not respond directly to the ban, instead offering a faxed statement insisting that it was “more appropriate to ask the US about this question”, reported AP.

Meanwhile, China has also been tightening its controls over personnel abroad, including regulations that prevent civil servants with foreign spouses from receiving promotions and restrict diplomats’ stays in any one country. Some diplomats have even been forced to return to China.

In addition, China’s foreign ministry and other government bodies have imposed strict bans on their officials’ relationships with foreign nationals.

Military and police officers are typically prohibited from leaving China without explicit permission from their superiors.

