JC students review more than 150 S’pore public toilets & rank the best & worst

JC students review & rank public toilets around Singapore

Most of us are probably used to the average Google Review or user ratings for luxury hotels and Airbnbs, but when was the last time you saw a review on public toilets?

Redditor @eggmayosandwich, whose real name is Kelvin Yap according to The Straits Times (ST), has joined forces with his schoolmates to review and rank public toilets across Singapore.

After spending more than 30 hours thoroughly analysing more than 150 toilets’ cleanliness and facilities, Kelvin collated the data and shared the findings in a Reddit post.

Many netizens have praised the Eunoia Junior College (JC) student for his commitment and dedication to finding Singapore’s best public toilet.

Reviewed more than 150 public toilets

On 31 March, the first-year JC student took to Reddit to share about his unusual project.

During the March school holiday period, Kelvin and his group mates decided to go on a ‘self-directed journey’ and identify a potential problem in Singapore.

They decided to cover the issue of cleanliness in public toilets.

Kelvin revealed he was unsure why he spent more than 30 hours inspecting toilets since the project did not credit towards their Project Work (PW).

Nonetheless, the group produced an extensive review and ranking of 159 public toilets across the country.

Created point system to identify best & worst toilets

Kelvin and his group came up with a detailed 50-point scale to evaluate the public toilets, which included:

10 points for cleanliness

5 points for scent

5 points for aesthetics

5 points for music

5 points for toiletries such as toilet paper and hand soap

20 points for facilities and maintenance including quality of taps, bidets and signage

As none of the team members were female, the findings were based solely on male toilets.

According to Kelvin’s ‘SG Toilet Ratings’ spreadsheet, the toilet in The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands clinched the top spot, racking up an impressive 46 points.

The highest-rated MRT station toilet was located at Stevens MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL), with 39 points.

On the other end of the scale, deemed the worst toilet with 16 points was Kim San Leng coffee shop in Bukit Panjang.

The lowest-scoring MRT station toilet was Jurong East station on the East-West Line (EWL) and North-South Line (NSL) with 18 points.

After their thorough review of the toilets, Kelvin and his team compared their findings to Singapore’s Restroom Association’s and found that their ratings were “all over the place”.

He acknowledged the toilet renewal programme generally improved the state of public toilets but found inconsistencies with a few washrooms, including toilet taps.

Netizens commend dedication

After Kelvin’s Reddit post went viral, many people praised him for his dedication to the review, including purchasing a monthly concession pass to enter MRT public toilets.

The JC group’s data even caught the attention of other hygiene initiatives.

Overall, most Redditors have deemed the public toilet review project PW-worthy.

MS News has reached out to Kelvin for comments.

Featured image adapted from Restroom Association (Singapore), Restroom Association (Singapore) & Reddit.