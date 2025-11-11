Pickleball players extend game until ‘almost 10pm’ at public court near HDB, resident kept awake

Resident upset with pickleball players at public court

A resident in Singapore was recently inconvenienced after a group of pickleball players continued their game late into the night, keeping them awake.

On 7 Nov, TikTok user @oddom.2 shared a video recording of several people playing pickleball at a multi-purpose court near an HDB block.

In the caption, he wrote a straightforward message that needed no explanation: “I hate all pickleball players.”

According to the user, they could not sleep because of the pickleball players who extended their match to “almost 10pm”.

They implied that these individuals were inconsiderate towards those who need to get up early.

Some netizens defend pickleball players

Though some netizens sympathised with the resident’s plight, others defended the players.

A netizen felt that continuing the game is fine as long as the lights at the public courts are still on.

Another TikToker urged the resident to approach the players in a “calm and respectful” manner instead of recording them.

Meanwhile, one commenter suggested using ear plugs or closing the window to manage the noise.

Petition started for extended pickleball play

With the recent popularity of pickleball in Singapore, noise complaints have become increasingly common as games are often played in close proximity to residential blocks.

Currently, most Town Councils restrict pickleball play at HDB neighbourhood multi-purpose courts to between 10am and 8pm on weekdays.

However, an ongoing Change.org petition titled “Allow pickleball play from 8am to 9pm at HDB neighbourhood courts across Singapore” is calling for extended hours.

The petition argues that the current restricted timings make it difficult for working adults and early risers to play.

This is especially so on weekends and public holidays when most residents are free to play the popular sport.

Supporters say the extended schedule would promote active ageing and community bonding.

The petition, which currently has more than 1,600 signatures, also notes that “quiet paddles” and “low-noise balls” can help reduce sound impact for nearby residents.

Also read: Petition for pickleball hours to be extended at HDB courts has more than 1,300 signatures so far

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @oddom.2 on TikTok & Pickleball.sg on Facebook for illustration purposes only.