8 pickleball courts to open in Little India Bus Terminal, will be ready in early 2026

Part of Little India Bus Terminal to be converted into pickleball courts

To cater to the rising interest in pickleball and the similarly growing aversion to its noise, new pickleball courts will be created in Little India.

Specifically, part of Little India Bus Terminal will be converted into eight pickleball courts, to be ready in early 2026.

Waiting area of Little India Bus Terminal to be turned into pickleball courts

The move was announced by Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan in a Facebook post on Friday (24 Oct).

He said his residents in the Moulmein-Carinhill division of Tanjong Pagar GRC, of which he is MP, had asked him if more pickleball courts could be built.

Noting the growing popularity of the sport, he came up with the idea of converting a large sheltered waiting area of the Little India Bus Terminal into pickleball courts.

Little India pickleball courts can be used 6 days a week

After seeking cooperation from Sport Singapore (SportSG) and the Land Transport Authority (LTA), Mr Tan is glad to reveal that the courts will officially open in early 2026.

As Little India Bus Terminal operates only on Sundays, the courts can be used for pickleball from Mondays to Saturdays, he said.

This will give the community “more chances to enjoy the sport we love”, and is also “a novel way of optimising public space for sports use”, he added.

The courts will even be available for booking via SportSG’s booking platform MyActiveSG+, with ActiveSG credits allowed to be used.

The minister thanked SportSG and LTA for making this happen.

Tensions rising over pickleball in S’pore neighbourhoods

Tensions have risen over pickleball in some neighbourhoods, with residents across Singapore complaining about the sharp “pop” of the paddle striking the ball.

In a written answer to a parliamentary question, Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat said 701 complaints were received by the Municipal Services Office about noise from pickleball play in HDB estates between Jan 2024 and Aug 2025.

Town councils have been implementing measures to address residents’ concerns, including putting up advisories, mediation and restricting the use of game courts to certain hours, he added.

But this has resulted in dismay from pickleball enthusiasts, who have called on the authorities to extend pickleball hours at HDB neighbourhood courts and provide alternative pickleball venues.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Alvin Tan 陈圣辉 on Facebook.