Cutest baby animals born in Mandai Wildlife Group’s parks in 2025, from serval kittens to manatees

Cute serval kittens & penguins among over 1,000 baby animals born in Mandai Wildlife Group’s parks in 2025

As Chinese New Year approaches and ushers in the spirit of renewal, Mandai Wildlife Group proudly announced the arrival of more than 1,000 baby animals across its wildlife parks in 2025.

From adorable serval kittens to first-time bird hatchlings, these new arrivals include 50 threatened species.

The newborns span all five of Mandai’s wildlife parks: Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, River Wonders, Bird Paradise, and Rainforest Wild Asia.

Here’s a round-up of some of the cutest babies to look out for on your next visit — although, honestly, they’re all adorable.

Shy serval son & bold serval daughter at the Singapore Zoo

The Singapore Zoo welcomed its first serval kittens in 12 years on 25 June 2025.

Their mother Lyla, who arrived from Rotterdam Zoo in 2023, gave birth to a male and female pair.

Now old enough to explore the Great Rift Valley of Ethiopia exhibit, the kittens have brought fresh energy to the habitat.

The male remains close to his mother and is noticeably more reserved, while his adventurous sister confidently ventures further afield.

Socorro doves & gentoo penguin chick charm Bird Paradise visitors

Bird Paradise celebrated a successful year of first hatchings, including the arrival of wattled crane and Socorro dove chicks.

The Socorro dove hatchlings are especially significant, as the species is sadly extinct in the wild due to human impact.

Hatched in August and September 2025, the two chicks are among fewer than 200 individuals remaining in zoos worldwide.

Meanwhile, gentoo penguins Riki and Peach welcomed their third chick in two years at the Ocean Network Express Penguin Cove.

The attentive parents have been sharing childcare duties, taking turns to feed their hatchling. The fluffy chick has also begun venturing out of its nest, exploring with growing curiosity.

Aquarists gave special care to River Wonders manatee calves

Diving into River Wonders are two female West Indian manatee calves born in October and November 2025.

Caring for them was no easy feat as the older calf arrived prematurely. Mandai’s aquarists worked around the clock to support the weak newborn in a private area.

Their dedication paid off, and the calf is now eating solid food and has joined the Amazon Flooded Forest exhibit.

When the second calf was born, its mother Leandra faced nursing difficulties. Aquarists stepped in with extra care, and the calf is expected to wean off formula milk soon.

Red dhole family lurks around Night Safari tram route

Night Safari visitors may be lucky enough to catch sight of three red dhole pups, Singapore’s first litter of the endangered wild dogs in almost a decade.

Their devoted mother Lalu raised them while the father helped by bringing food back, with keepers monitoring the family through CCTV cameras.

Now six months old, the playful pups are becoming increasingly adventurous, offering visitors a rare glimpse of this elusive species along the tram route.

Rainforest Wild Asia welcomes adorable deer fawn & box turtle hatchling

Rainforest Wild Asia saw its very first animal birth even before officially opening last year.

A male Philippine spotted deer fawn was born, marking a significant milestone as the species is among the most endangered deer in the world.

Photos show the fawn alongside newer arrivals such as axis deer fawns, who have since grown and can now be seen grazing around the Forest Floor exhibit.

Last but certainly not least, a Southeast Asian box turtle hatched weighing just 10 grams.

With close monitoring and care, it has since grown to a much sturdier 700 grams, though it still has some way to go before reaching adult size.

Over 150 species had babies in Mandai Wildlife Group’s ‘remarkable’ 2025

Mandai Wildlife Group’s Deputy CEO, Dr Cheng Wen-Haur, described 2025 as a “remarkable year”, with babies born across more than 150 species.

“Each new arrival is a proud moment for the teams who care for them and reflects our commitment to raising healthy, thriving wildlife,” he said.

Beyond the headline-grabbing newborns, many other species also welcomed young last year, including zebras, geckos, primates, and amphibians, some of which are critically endangered.

Bird Paradise also celebrated the hatching of its first kagu chicks, placing Mandai among only a handful of zoological institutions worldwide to achieve this milestone.

