Sambar deer dies after being hit by taxi on Mandai Road, driver & passenger unhurt

Sambar deer hit by taxi on Mandai Road, motorists help direct traffic away

A sambar deer that was hit by a taxi on Mandai Road died at the scene, according to the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES).

A video showing the aftermath of the incident was posted across social media sites, including ROADS.sg on Facebook, on Friday (12 July).

Deer lay seriously injured on Mandai Road, taxi damaged

In the footage, the animal lay in the centre of the road, apparently alive but seriously injured.

Though its head was moving, it was seemingly unable to get up. One of its antlers also looked broken.

A number of passers-by stood around it, shielding it from traffic that drove around it.

A photo posted by Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook showed a damaged ComfortDelGro taxi, whose front was apparently crumpled by the impact.

The taxi’s rooftop sign indicated that it had been carrying passengers at the time.

Deer found dead when ACRES & NParks arrived

The accident took place at about 8.40pm on Thursday (11 July) night along Mandai Road, reported Shin Min Daily News.

ACRES said it received a call for assistance that night, and was told that the deer was still alive.

However, when it arrived at the scene the animal had already died.

Based on their experience, road accidents involving large animals such as wild boar or sambar deer often cause fatal injuries and are difficult to treat, ACRES added.

It thanked other motorists for helping to direct traffic and take care of the deer.

The National Parks Board (NParks) said the deer was dead when NParks arrived at the scene, and it cleared the carcass.

NParks reminded motorists to drive within the speed limit and be alert to animals crossing when on roads in forested areas, especially where there’s relevant signage.

Members of the public shouldn’t handle injured wild animals on their own but contact the 24-hour NParks Animal Response Centre hotline at 1800-476-1600 or visit www.avs.gov.sg/feedback.

Taxi driver & passenger unhurt from deer collision in Mandai

ComfortDelGro told Shin Min that it was aware of the incident.

Neither the driver nor the passenger on board was injured, it said, adding that the safety of its passengers and drivers is its top priority.

MS News has reached out to NParks for more information on the incident.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook and Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook.