25-year-old Portuguese man arrested after attempting to smuggle 36.3kg of cannabis at Changi Airport

Cannabis smuggling attempt at Changi Airport Terminal 2 foiled, 25-year-old Portuguese suspect arrested

A 25-year-old Portuguese man has been arrested at Changi Airport after he was allegedly caught attempting to smuggle more than 36kg of cannabis into Singapore.

In a press release on Wednesday (22 April), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) stated the man had arrived in Singapore on 14 April and was scheduled to leave the following day.

K-9 officers flag luggage for further checks

Upon his arrival, K-9 officers from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) conducted additional checks on him at the Changi Airport Terminal 2 Baggage South Red/Green Channel.

During the inspection, ICA officers discovered multiple suspicious packets in his luggage.

Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers were alerted and proceeded to conduct further checks.

36.3kg of cannabis seized

In total, authorities found 68 packets allegedly containing controlled drugs.

The packets were later found to contain about 36.3kg of cannabis.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

Faces death penalty

Under Section 7 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, anyone found guilty of importing or exporting more than 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.

The amount seized in this case is more than 70 times that threshold.

ICA said it will continue working closely with controlling authorities to prevent attempts to smuggle drugs, weapons, and other contraband into Singapore.

Also read: M’sian woman arrested for attempting to smuggle S$142K worth of drugs into S’pore

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Featured image adapted from GRAS GRÜN on Unsplash and Moment Factory.