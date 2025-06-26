M’sian woman arrested for attempting to smuggle S$142K worth of drugs into S’pore

Malaysian woman arrested for attempting to smuggle S$142K worth of drugs into Singapore

A Malaysian woman has been arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle over S$142,000 worth of drugs into Singapore, with the illicit stash hidden beneath the front fairing of her motorcycle.

The bust happened at Woodlands Checkpoint on Monday (23 June), when alert officers from the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) flagged the Malaysian-registered bike for further checks.

Drugs hidden inside motorcycle’s front fairing

According to a joint statement by the ICA and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) released on Wednesday (25 June), a total of seven suspicious bundles were discovered stashed inside the vehicle.

Inside the bundles were substances identified as:

1,057g of cannabis

973g of Ice (methamphetamine)

According to the statement, the haul, worth more than S$142,000, could have been used to supply around 700 drug abusers for a week.

Photos shared by CNB show the tightly wrapped packages that had been tucked inside the motorcycle’s front fairing, a common area used by smugglers attempting to conceal contraband.

ICA profiling led to bust

Officers had initially singled out the motorcycle during profiling, before referring it for enhanced checks at the checkpoint.

Two suspicious packages were uncovered during the first round of inspection, prompting CNB to step in.

A deeper search then revealed five more hidden bundles, all in the same compartment.

Woman may face death penalty

The 46-year-old suspect is currently under investigation and could face the death penalty if convicted.

Under Singapore law, trafficking more than 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis carries a mandatory death sentence.

Investigations are currently underway.

In their statement, ICA and CNB reiterated their commitment to safeguarding Singapore’s borders, noting that security checks will continue to target the smuggling of:

undesirable persons

weapons

explosives

other contraband items

“ICA will continue to work with CNB to prevent attempts to smuggle drugs across our borders,” the statement read.

