18-year-old girl in Thailand murdered by jealous ex-boyfriend, body found abandoned in paddy field

Teen girl murdered by ex-boyfriend, body dumped in paddy field

The body of an 18-year-old girl was discovered in a paddy field in Chai Nat Province, Thailand, prompting a police investigation that led to the arrest of her ex-boyfriend — the son of a local politician.

The victim, known only as “Focus”, had suffered severe head and facial injuries, believed to have been inflicted with a blunt object.

Her body was found face-down in a drainage ditch by a rice farmer, who immediately alerted authorities.

Victim went missing after leaving home for school

The case first drew public attention when a Facebook user shared an image of police and rescue workers at the scene, accompanied by the caption: “Who did this to my sister? I still have no idea.”

To ensure the case received wider attention, a Thai crime news page, Ee So Kha Yee Khao, shared the story and urged journalists to follow up on the investigation.

“It seems like the person who did this was extremely brutal,” the page stated.

The victim’s body was later sent for an autopsy as part of the ongoing investigation.

Further inquiries revealed that Focus had recently graduated from high school in Hankha, and had just passed the entrance exam for a prestigious university in Bangkok.

On Thursday (3 April), the day of her death, Focus had planned to collect her graduation certificate from school.

However, she left home but never arrived, and her family lost contact with her.

Her body was discovered later that evening.

Relatives later revealed that Focus had recently had a heated argument with her boyfriend, the son of a prominent local politician, and had decided to break up with him.

Allegedly mistreated by boyfriend

The boyfriend reportedly had a history of violence against Focus’ family, including an assault on her father and an attempt to set their house on fire.

After their breakup, he allegedly continued to torment her by sharing private pictures on social media.

He gained access to her Facebook account without permission, using it to download and post images and videos of her.

Later, a post from the Ee So Kha Yee Khao page shared a still image from a video showing a man, aged 18 to 19, riding a white motorcycle.

The post claimed that this man was responsible for releasing Focus’ private video — a video she had realized would soon be made public.

Boyfriend confesses to murdering girlfriend out of jealousy

At 9.45pm on Thursday, investigators detained Noppanat (name transliterated from Thai) for questioning.

Initially, Noppanat vehemently denied any involvement, claiming he had broken up with Focus in early March and had not seen her since.

When police requested to inspect his mobile phone, they found it empty, with no SIM card inside.

He explained that he only used the phone for Wi-Fi to access Instagram.

However, after hours of intense questioning, Noppanat eventually confessed to the murder, explaining that his actions were driven by “love” and jealousy. He also admitted to being heavily intoxicated at the time of the crime.

Afterward, he dragged her body to a nearby rice field and fled back home.

Father protests his son’s arrest

After Noppanat’s confession, police seized bloodstained clothes, a muddy motorcycle, and the victim’s mobile phone as evidence.

While officers were securing the evidence, Noppanat’s father protested his son’s arrest, insisting that he was a good person.

His actions made it difficult for the police to continue their work, and he even went so far as to threaten news outlets and rescue pages, warning them not to report on the case.

Noppanat was eventually charged with murder and transferred to the public prosecutor for further legal proceedings.

