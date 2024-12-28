2 sisters killed in China by elder sister’s ex-boyfriend, he then takes his own life

Sisters killed in China after one of them broke up with boyfriend

Two sisters in China were reportedly killed by the ex-boyfriend of one of the sisters after she broke up with him.

The assailant then took his own life after committing the killings, reported Chinese media outlet Xiaoxiang Morning Herald (潇湘晨报).

Mother & sister in China mourn killed sisters

The devastated mother of the sisters had posted on social media that the incident happened on 3 Dec at their home in Zhongshan city of China’s Guangdong province.

She said that her 21-year-old second daughter had broken up with her boyfriend, which led to him killing both her and her 18-year-old younger sister.

The sisters’ eldest sister also posted, explaining that the man had no steady income and was irresponsible towards his family and children, so he and her sister had “peacefully” broken up.

It’s uncertain who the “children” she referred to belonged to.

However, he later changed his mind, went to their home, and brutally killed both of them before taking his own life, she said.

She also lamented:

On the night of 3 Dec, my two sisters were taken from me forever… one 21 years old and 18 years old, their future was supposed to be bright but they will now be stuck at this age forever!

The mother and sister also posted videos on Douyin to mourn their loss.

Mother & sister were working late that night

In response to questions from netizens, the eldest sister shared that both she and her mother were not at home that night as they had been working late.

When they returned home and discovered what had happened, they broke down in shock and disbelief.

Xiaoxiang privately messaged both women over social media but has yet to receive a response.

Police confirm that suspect took his own life

The incident is understood to have taken at the Zhongshan Torch Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone, according to Xiaoxiang.

The area’s publicity office said the case was still under investigation and full details were not yet clear.

The local police confirmed that the suspect ended his own life after the murder.

As the case is still under investigation, details couldn’t be disclosed over the phone.

