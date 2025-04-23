S’pore-born panda Le Le gets into fight with enclosure mate in China, sustains back injuries

Le Le gets into fight with another panda in China enclosure

Singapore-born giant panda Le Le has been living his best bamboo-filled life in China — but a recent clash with an enclosure mate shows that even the cutest pandas aren’t always so cuddly.

Now four years old, Le Le moved to the Dujiangyan Panda Base in Sichuan after leaving Singapore in Jan 2024.

He shared his space with two young panda siblings, Qing Zai and Qing Bao, before the latter was transferred to the United States (US) last October.

But on the morning of 18 April, a playful tussle between Le Le and Qing Zai took a dramatic turn.

Panda enclosure mates brawl

What began as harmless roughhousing quickly escalated into a full-blown brawl.

The juvenile male pandas were seen biting, grappling, and shrieking so loudly that their cries echoed through the enclosure.

Keepers tried to defuse the fight by lobbing bamboo into the mix — but even their favourite snack couldn’t break up the furry chaos.

Le Le eventually retreated by climbing up a tree and remained there for a while, reluctant to come down.

He only descended after Qing Zai was guided back to the indoor area.

To prevent further incidents, the pandas have since been separated.

Le Le remains in the original enclosure, while Qing Zai has been moved to a non-exhibition zone.

Le Le sustains minor injuries in fight

Photos taken by visitors show scratch marks and patches of missing fur on poor Le Le’s back.

He remained in the indoor enclosure from 19 to 20 April, out of public view.

According to his keeper, this was to prevent him from soaking in water during the hot weather, which could interfere with his healing.

While fans supported the move to separate the pandas, many also felt it was a shame that the once-playful duo had to part on such acrimonious terms.

Featured image adapted from 珈嘉乐叻1801 on Weibo and 8world News.