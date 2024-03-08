Le Le makes first public appearance in China, seen playing with new friend

Le Le explores new enclosure during his first public appearance in China

After almost two months in quarantine, Singapore’s first giant panda cub Le Le has finally made his maiden public appearance.

As he emerged into his new home for the first time, he was seen poking around the enclosure.

Later, he was also seen playing with a new friend.

Le Le has settled down at panda base in Sichuan

The clip of Le Le’s first public appearance was posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Friday (8 Mar) by the Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Chengdu.

The Singapore-born panda now lives at the Dujiangyan Panda Base near Chengdu, Sichuan province.

In the video, Chengdu Consul-General Joel Tan said he has settled down after being in China for about two months.

Mr Tan decided to pay him a visit to see how he was doing.

Le Le makes first appearance to delight of visitors

Le Le is subsequently seen slowly emerging from an opening in the wall on his very first public appearance, to the excitement of visitors.

He then climbs up a platform and starts sniffing and pawing at a log on it.

Curiosity apparently satiated, he ambles off to explore the rest of his new digs.

Le Le eats 5kg of bamboo shoots daily

Mr Tan also asks a keeper holding a big tray of food how much Le Le eats a day.

He’s told that the panda cub consumes about 5kg of bamboo shoots and 1kg of carrots.

In addition, he’s fed about 1kg of Chinese cornbread — a kind of steamed bread made from cornmeal.

The lucky panda also gets a “bamboo buffet”, Mr Tan quipped, as he’s given 25kg of bamboo leaves daily.

Le Le adjusting well to new home

As he visited Le Le, Mr Tan told him that his parents had asked him to come by.

He also said he is adjusting well to his new home.

The panda cub shares it with two other pandas — Qingzai and Qingbao, siblings from the Wolong Panda Base.

Le Le plays with new friend

In another video posted on Weibo, two pandas identified as Le Le and Qingzai can be seen playing with each other.

The duo rolled around on the ground, causing leaves to be stuck all over their fur.

Then, one of them appeared to push the other in the face.

This sparked a round of rough-housing, where the two animals wrestled on the ground.

Le Le went through 2 rounds of quarantine

Le Le arrived safely in China on 16 Jan after being given the VIP treatment from Singapore Airlines (SIA) on his journey.

According to a joint media release by SIA and Mandai Wildlife Group, he had to serve a second round of mandatory quarantine having completed the first round at River Wonders before leaving for China.

He has also officially joined China’s giant panda conservation programme for the protection of his species.

