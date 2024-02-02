Le Le Plays With Snow For The 1st Time As He Adapts To New Home

Giant Panda Le Le Plays With Snow During Quarantine In China

Singaporeans who miss our first giant panda cub, Le Le, will be glad to know that he’s doing well since leaving for China.

He’s even retained his playful nature — his caretakers have posted a video of him playing with snow for the first time.

He was given the snow as he adapts to his new environment in China.

Video of panda posted by research centre in China

The clip of Le Le playing with snow was posted on Douyin by the China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda (CCRCGP), where he’s staying at the moment.

Taken on 27 Jan, it shows his caretaker at the Sichuan facility pushing snow into a bucket for the panda.

As the temperature there is currently a chilly 2°C, Le Le temporarily couldn’t take part in outdoor activities as he adapts to his new environment and temperature drop.

His caretaker thus decided to bring some snow to him instead.

Le Le presented with snow for the 1st time

A mound of snow was placed in front of Le Le as he exited his enclosure.

He appeared to react with curiosity.

Of course, his first target was the food next to the snow, which he scoffed down quickly.

Le Le sniffs snow, begins pawing at it

After finishing his food, he turned his attention to the snow.

He sniffed it curiously and put a paw on top, as if testing it.

The panda then gingerly chips off some snow from the mound.

After giving it a bear hug and finding that it’s soft, Le Le proceeds to paw at the snow, breaking off large chunks.

He appears to be having fun with his new toy as it quickly disintegrates.

Finally, he breaks off a clump of snow and hugs it, as if trying to see if there’s anything inside.

The adorable video was popular with netizens, garnering 11,000 likes and more than 700 shares.

Panda undergoing 2nd round of quarantine

Le Le arrived safely in China on 16 Jan after being given the VIP treatment from Singapore Airlines (SIA) on his journey.

According to a joint media release by SIA and Mandai Wildlife Group, he is serving his second round of mandatory quarantine having completed the first round at River Wonders before leaving for China.

CCRCGP is monitoring him closely to determine the most suitable forever home for him.

He has also officially joined China’s giant panda conservation programme for the protection of his species.

