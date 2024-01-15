Panda Cub Le Le Will Get VIP Treatment From Singapore Airlines En Route To China

Giant Panda Cub Le Le Will Have Whole Singapore Airlines Plane To Himself

Those who’ve been following the news about Singapore’s first giant panda cub, Le Le, will know that he will be leaving our shores on Tuesday (16 Jan).

Though we will be sad to see him go, it won’t be without giving him a send-off fit for a VIP (Very Important Panda).

That includes a specially chartered Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight all to himself.

Singapore Airlines specially arranges freighter for Le Le

Le Le will make his first-ever overseas trip from Singapore to Chengdu, China at 7.15pm on Tuesday night — a journey of about 4.5 hours.

SIA has spent five months “poring through every little detail” of the flight, the airline told MS News.

Unlike the plebians who have to share the plane with strangers, Le Le will fly in style with an SIA plane specially arranged just for him.

It will be a Boeing 747-400F freighter aircraft perfect for carrying heavyweight personalities such as himself.

Crucially, the plane’s nose door will be able to open up to move in Le Le’s crate so he wouldn’t have to squeeze through the normal doors like everyone else.

In order to get him in, his crate will be loaded onto a pallet and strapped on. It will then be loaded onto the main deck.

To ensure it doesn’t move around during the flight, the pallet will then be secured to the floor of the main deck.

His crate was custom-made

As for the crate itself, it’s of course custom-made for him.

It features a removable plywood board at each end to facilitate feedings and checks.

While he has been in quarantine since 14 Dec 2023, his care team has been giving him food rewards to encourage him to enter the crate and get used to it. This will make his transfer as stress-free as possible.

For the journey to Changi Airport, Le Le and his crate will be loaded onto a temperature-controlled air-conditioned truck.

Le Le will have plenty of food, keeper & vet with him

While on board, no effort will be spared to make Le Le comfortable.

For example, the aircraft will be pre-cooled before he arrives.

The ambient temperature in the plane cabin will be adjusted to be between 12°C and 16°C and humidity kept low. This is similar to that of his home in River Wonders.

Accompanying him on board will also be a keeper from Mandai Wildlife Group (MWG) and another one from China, as well as a veterinarian from MWG.

They’ll be seated on the upper deck with easy access to him so they can take care of him and feed him.

Most importantly, he’ll have all the food he’ll need so he won’t get hungry.

This includes up to 50kg of bamboo, bamboo shoots, fruits, pellets, and water.

Singapore Airlines flight for Le Le will avoid turbulence

So concerned is our national carrier for Le Le’s welfare that flight captain Nithaar Zain had to prepare a customised flight plan.

So the trip can be as smooth sailing as possible, he will try to avoid any turbulence as far as possible.

Weather conditions will also be monitored en route and the flight path will be changed if need be.

Even while taking off and landing, he will make an effort to climb and descend as gently as he can, he said.

Before the flight, they also had to make sure Le Le’s paperwork was in order and that the airport in Chengdu was ready to welcome him.

After arriving in Chengdu, he will be conveyed to a quarantine facility in Sichuan Province.

Mr Marvin Tan, Senior Vice President Cargo for Singapore Airlines, said the airline was happy to do its part to provide Le Le a safe and comfortable journey to Chengdu, adding,

We are sure Le Le is going to have many new fans in China, and we hope he settles down happily in his new home.

While Singapore will certainly miss Le Le, at least we did all we could to make him happy while he was with us — including a pleasant departure.

