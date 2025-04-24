Boon Lay community cat feeders receive over S$10K in food credits to support caregiving efforts

18 community cat feeders in Boon Lay receive S$10,310 in food credits to continue caring for strays

For years, community cat feeders have quietly gone about their work, waking up early, dipping into their own pockets, and braving rain or shine to make sure the neighbourhood’s stray felines don’t go hungry.

Now, a new initiative in Boon Lay is giving them the support they deserve.

Launched by crowdfunding platform Give.Asia in collaboration with Boon Lay Zone A, C, and D Residents’ Networks, ‘Empowering the Cat Heroes (West)’ is Singapore’s first programme offering regular aid to community cat feeders.

Initiative supported by Desmond Lee

The initiative is also supported by Minister for National Development, Desmond Lee, who highlighted it in a recent Facebook post.

“In Boon Lay, our community cat caregivers do more than just feed — they care, they protect, and they help keep our neighbourhoods friendly and balanced,” he wrote.

He noted that many caregivers come from lower-income households but continue to “show up with heart”, getting cats neutered and ensuring they’re safe and cared for.

“This initiative is one way we hope to uplift and empower them to continue their work — for the cats, and for the community,” he noted.

Boon Lay community cat feeders each receive S$250 to S$300 in pet food credits

The pilot kicked off in December 2024, with the first food credits issued in February this year.

Since then, S$10,310 in credits has been distributed to 18 long-time feeders across Boon Lay and Jurong West, helping them care for more than 250 cats.

Each feeder receives between S$250 and S$300 monthly, redeemable for supplies from pet food partner Pet HQ.

So far, the campaign has drawn support from 550 donors through Give.Asia’s main platform and its Kindness Shop.

Among the recipients is Michelle Siau, who has been feeding stray cats since 2004.

“With the cost of living rising and more cats being abandoned, we needed help,” she said. “This programme gave us a way to continue without burning out.”

Aiming to support at least 30 more feeders

While the initiative started in Boon Lay, Give.Asia founder Yu Ming Pong says the goal is to bring it islandwide and encourage more people to get involved.

As part of this vision, the organisation is working to reach at least 30 community feeders, laying the groundwork for a structured, islandwide network of caregivers.

Future plans also include a veterinary aid scheme, cat-themed events, and new digital fundraising tools, including a soon-to-launch web game for donors.

To learn more or make a contribution, visit Give.Asia’s website.

Featured image adapted from Give.Asia.