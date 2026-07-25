56 travellers found with vapes at S’pore’s checkpoints over 4 days, 23% were local residents

Over 444 vapes & components seized from travellers at Singapore checkpoints from 20-23 July

In just four days, 56 travellers were found in possession of e-vaporisers, or vapes, at Singapore’s checkpoints.

23% of these cases were Singapore residents, said the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a Facebook post on Friday (24 July).

Stepped-up checks against vapes on travellers at S’pore checkpoints

From 20 to 23 July, ICA stepped up checks at Singapore’s air, land and sea checkpoints, it said.

The aim was to detect and deter attempts to smuggle vapes into Singapore, it noted, adding:

ICA continues to support the Whole-of-Government efforts against vaporisers.

Majority of travellers found with vapes were short-term visitors As a result of the checks, 56 travellers were found in possession of the illegal devices. While 23% of these travellers were residents here — i.e. citizens, permanent residents (PRs) and long-term pass holders — the remaining 77% were short-term visitors. In total, more than 444 vapes and related components were seized from them.

Foreigners found vaping may have passes revoked ICA reiterated that vaping is illegal in Singapore. Foreigners visiting Singapore or living here must abide by our laws, and short-term visitors will be banned from re-entry if they reoffend. As for those on long-term passes — for example, a work permit, student pass or Dependant’s Pass — their passes may be revoked upon a third offence. They may also be deported and banned from re-entering Singapore. ICA said it remained “committed to securing Singapore’s borders against all forms of smuggling”. This includes vape smuggling attempts, it added.

Also read: 44-year-old S’porean driver arrested after attempting to smuggle over 20 e-vaporisers through Tuas Checkpoint

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Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook.