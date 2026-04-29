44-year-old S’porean driver arrested after attempting to smuggle over 20 e-vaporisers through Tuas Checkpoint

Singaporean man arrested at Tuas Checkpoint after attempting to smuggle over 20 e-vaporisers

A 44-year-old Singaporean man has been arrested in connection with a e-vaporiser smuggling case at Tuas Checkpoint.

He attempted to smuggle more than 20 e-vaporisers and related components into Singapore via a Singapore-registered car at Tuas Checkpoint, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said.

E-vaporisers found inside car, man arrested

The incident, which occurred on 19 April, was based on information provided by ICA’s Integrated Targeting Centre (ITC).

Upon receiving the information, ICA’s Search & Examination officers directed the vehicle for further checks.

Over 20 e-vaporisers and related components were found concealed within the driver’s belongings, along with the spare tyre compartment of the vehicle.

A 44-year-old Singaporean man was later arrested in connection with the case.

The case was also referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for further investigation.

Netizens applaud, call for strict punishment

In response to the news, netizens shared their appreciation of ICA on social media.

Some applauded ICA’s efforts in protecting the country from illegal vices.

Others called for strict punishments to be meted out on the issue of e-vaporisers in Singapore.

However, one netizen pointed out that the current sentences were still “light” and that many were continuing to perform such illegal activities.

New law to take effect in May

Starting 1 May, the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act (TVCA) will come into effect.

According to HSA, the TVCA will consolidate enforcement, rehabilitation and educational frameworks for users of e-vaporisers.

This includes e-vaporisers containing specified psychoactive substance (SPS) such as etomidate.

Enhanced penalties under the TVCA will also apply to the possession, use, import and supply of e-vaporisers.

For example, under the revised penalties, suppliers of prohibited products now face mandatory imprisonment for up to six years, and a fine of up to S$200,000.

Meanwhile, importers face mandatory imprisonment for up to nine years and a fine of up to S$300,000.

Individuals caught using such devices may also be fined up to S$10,000.

Also read: S’pore proposes tougher anti-vaping law, including jail & caning for supplying psychoactive vape substances

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Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook.