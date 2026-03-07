S’pore proposes tougher anti-vaping law, including jail & caning for supplying psychoactive vape substances 

Govt tightens grip on vaping: Etomidate and other substances now under new law, says Koh Poon Koon

Singapore is proposing tougher laws against vaping, including longer jail terms, caning and higher fines, as the Government seeks to tackle the growing abuse of psychoactive substances through vaporisers.

Opening the second reading of the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) (Amendment) and Other Matters Bill in Parliament on Friday (6 March), Senior Minister of State for Health Koh Poh Koon said that vaping devices have increasingly been used to consume drugs such as Etomidate.

“In the past, cigarette smoking and drug abuse were two separate issues,” he said.

“But vaporisers have changed that. It is no longer just about nicotine – people are using vaporisers to abuse etomidate or even more serious controlled drugs.”

Dr Koh described vaporisers as “a bridge between these two worlds”, creating new enforcement and public health challenges.

More than 5,100 caught for vape-related offences

The Government introduced tougher enforcement measures in September 2025 after the emergence of etomidate-laced vaporisers, commonly referred to as Kpods.

Since then, authorities have caught more than 5,100 people for vaporiser-related offences.

Of these, 593 offenders, more than one in 10, were using etomidate vaporisers, according to Dr Koh.

Among those ordered to undergo rehabilitation, 42 individuals defaulted.

One has been convicted and jailed, while the rest are expected to face charges.

70 offenders have completed their rehabilitation programmes, with four youth offenders later re-offending.

New law to target vapes and psychoactive substances

Under the proposed changes, the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act will be renamed to the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act (TVCA).

The new framework will cover four categories of prohibited products:

Tobacco products containing substances exceeding prescribed limits

Certain prohibited tobacco products such as smokeless or heated tobacco

Vaporisers and their components

Imitation tobacco products designed to mimic smoking

Additionally, Specified Psychoactive Substances (SPS) will come under the scope of the TVCA.

Etomidate will be placed under this category and removed from the Misuse of Drugs Act, allowing authorities to regulate substances abused through vaporisers under the new framework.

Jail and caning for suppliers and importers

The Bill proposes severe penalties targeting the supply chain of such substances.

Individuals who supply SPS products could face two to 10 years’ jail and two to five strokes of the cane.

Those who import them may face three to 20 years’ imprisonment and five to 15 strokes of the cane.

People caught possessing or consuming SPS products could be fined up to S$20,000, jailed for up to 10 years, or both.

The law would also make it an offence for Singapore citizens and permanent residents to consume such substances overseas, mirroring provisions under drug laws.

Stronger protections for young people

The proposed law will also introduce new offences aimed at protecting minors.

Adults who knowingly leave psychoactive vape products where children can access them may face up to 10 years’ imprisonment.

Those who involve young or vulnerable persons in importing or supplying such products could face between four and 20 years’ jail and up to 15 strokes of the cane.

It will also be an offence to organise gatherings where such substances are used or supplied. Those found guilty are liable to imprisonment for two to 10 years and up to five strokes of the cane.

Heavier penalties for vaping offences

The Government also plans to significantly raise penalties for vaping-related offences, even when psychoactive substances are not involved.

The maximum fine for purchasing, possessing or using vaporisers will rise from S$2,000 to S$10,000.

Importing vaporisers could carry mandatory jail terms of up to nine years and fines up to S$300,000, while supplying them may lead to up to six years’ imprisonment and fines up to S$200,000.

