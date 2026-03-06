Man charged with driving while using Kpod & causing death of elderly woman in Teck Whye

29-year-old was allegedly driving while using Kpod when he crashed into 2 elderly women in Teck Whye

A 29-year-old Singaporean man has been charged in court with driving after inhaling from an e-vaporiser laced with etomidate, known as a ‘Kpod’.

While doing so, he allegedly crashed into two elderly women in Teck Whye, resulting in the death of one of them, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on 4 March.

Elderly women hit by car that mounted pavement

At about 3pm on 8 Nov 2025, the two elderly women were standing on the pavement, waiting to cross Teck Whye Lane.

But the man, who was driving a grey car, mounted the pavement and crashed into both of them.

One of the women, aged 83, was conveyed to the hospital unconscious and died at 4.10pm.

The other woman, aged 84, was hospitalised after fracturing her left hip and left wrist, among other injuries.

Man was driving while using Kpod, charged with multiple offences

The 29-year-old man, who was arrested at the scene, was subsequently found to have inhaled from a Kpod.

Dangerous driving causing death under Section 64(1)(b) read with Section 64(2) of the Road Traffic Act 1961 Dangerous driving causing grievous hurt [Section 64(1)(b)] Driving under the influence of a substance [Section 67(1)(a)] Driving without due care and attention [Section 65(1)(a)]

For the first offence, he faces a jail term of up to eight years upon conviction.

For the second offence, he could be jailed for between one and five years.

For the third offence, he faces up to 12 months in jail and/or a fine of between S$2,000 and S$10,000. For subsequent convictions, he faces up to two years’ jail and a fine of between S$5,000 and S$20,000.

For the fourth offence, he could be jailed for up to six months and/or fined up to S$1,500.

He may also be disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles.

Man also found driving while using Kpods in Aug 2025

The accident last November was not the first time the 29-year-old man was caught allegedly driving while using Kpods.

At about 9pm on 10 Aug 2025, he drove a car that collided with a traffic light at the cross junction of Bedok North Avenue 3 and Bedok North Road.

Two vapes were found in his possession and 38 vape pods were found in his bag.

He admitted to delivering Kpods, and was arrested for driving under the influence of a substance and driving without due care and attention.

The vape-related products were seized.

He was being investigated for this incident when he was involved in the fatal accident three months later, SPF said.

Man also under investigation for 3 earlier traffic offences

Besides the abovementioned incidents, the man is also under investigation for three earlier traffic offences that took place across a span of 11 days.

On 5 July 2025, he allegedly failed to conform to a red traffic light signal, SPF said.

On 8 July and 16 July, he allegedly drove without due care and attention.

Man denied bail due to history of reoffending

The man, identified by The Straits Times (ST) as Lim Jinsheng, a Singaporean, was charged in court on Thursday (5 March).

During the hearing that started at 9am, the prosecution noted that he had caused four accidents in less than five months.

Two of these accidents occurred while he was under the influence of drugs, they added.

Thus, the prosecution called for no bail to be offered due to the seriousness of the case, his history of reoffending and public safety.

Lim will continue to be detained, with his case to be heard in court again on 8 April.

