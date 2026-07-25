Man sent to hospital unconscious after fight in Yishun, police looking for others involved

48-year-old man seen being beaten till unconscious by group of 5-6 during Yishun fight

A 48-year-old man was sent to the hospital in an unconscious state on Friday (24 July) night after a fight in Yishun, with the police looking for others involved.

Witnesses told Shin Min Daily News that they saw a group beating up a man at Block 243 Vishun Ring Road.

Fight reportedly took place at open-air carpark in Yishun

A 57-year-old resident named only as Adam told the Chinese daily that he saw a group gathered at the open-air carpark and suspected a dispute or fight was taking place there.

Another resident, aged 18, said he looked out of the window after hearing the sound of a fight below.

He then saw a man being beaten by a group of people till he fell to the ground and could not get up.

But the attackers continued punching and kicking him, the teenager added.

Man loses consciousness, lies bleeding on the ground

Shortly after, a man ran over from a nearby block and tried to rouse the man, who appeared to have lost consciousness.

A resident named Sulaiman saw the man lying on the ground bleeding with facial injuries. A woman was with with him.

Shin Min understands that the attackers, a group of five to six people, left the scene before the police arrived.

Police conduct search in the vicinity

When reporters arrived at the location, they saw a pool of blood near the motorcycle parking spaces.

Some debris was scattered around the area, including part of shoe and several cigarette butts.

A female employee of a convenience store nearby said a police officer had asked the staff there whether they had seen a man with blonde hair.

A cleaner from a nearby coffeeshop saw two police officers in the area, apparently searching for the attackers.

The police wound up their investigations at about 11pm, having cordoned off the scene for about two hours.

Man injured in Yishun fight conveyed to KTPH

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the fight at about 8pm on 24 July.

When the officers arrived at Block 243 Vishun Ring Road, they found an injured man at a carpark near the block.

The 48-year-old man was sent to the hospital in an unconscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that he was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH).

Efforts to trace the other persons involved are underway, SPF added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Youths get into fight outside Zouk, criticised by netizens

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.