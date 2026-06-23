Youths get into fight outside Zouk, criticised by netizens

Youths get into fight outside Zouk over the weekend, chase & shove one another

A group of youths were involved in a fight outside popular nightspot Zouk last weekend, leading to criticism from netizens.

Footage of the brawl, which was said to have been recorded at 3am last Saturday (20 June), was posted by Sgfollowsall on Instagram.

At least 6 youths involved in fight outside Zouk

The 11-second clip appeared to involve at least six youths, and started with one lying on the ground with four others around him.

As the fight progressed, one youth in a white T-shirt advanced on another youth with his fists up, striking a fighting stance.

His adversary appeared to kick out at him before running away when a third youth ran over to join the fray.

As the trio ran towards the left, they encountered a youth in a green hoodie who seemed to challenge one of them to a fight.

As they sparred, another youth ran over and shoved the youth in the green hoodie to the ground.

The youth in the green hoodie kicks out at him, and they grapple while three others join in, then the video ends.

Netizens criticise youths for fighting

Netizens who commented on the Instagram post were critical of the youths, with one quipping that Singapore’s nightlife is said to be boring.

Another ranted that they were behaving like kids and should go to the playground instead of Zouk, which is “not for kids”.

A user lamented that clubbing was supposed to be fun and youngsters “don’t know how to have fun” nowadays.

Commenting on how they should “cherish life”, a netizen urged them to visit critically ill patients in the hospital to get some perspective.

Also read: 2 men charged with affray after fight breaks out among group at Boat Quay

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Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram.