2 men charged with affray after fight breaks out among group at Boat Quay

2 men seen throwing punches, others try to join fight at Boat Quay

Two men have been charged with affray after a fight broke out among a large group of people in Boat Quay on 3 May.

Footage of the incident was posted by SG Daily Update on Instagram, showing others trying to join in the altercation.

2 men throw punches in Boat Quay fight, another man tries to join

The clip, apparently recorded by a vehicle, showed a man in a brown shirt and a man wearing a cap, black shirt and jeans throwing punches at one another in the middle of the road.

The man in the brown shirt then lunges at the legs of the other man.

At the same time, another man dressed in all black charges at them, possibly trying to join in the fight.

He is however pushed back by a woman and pulled away by another man.

4th man punches 1st man

But the incident does not end just yet.

As the group on the left walks across the road, a fourth man comes over and punches the man in the brown shirt.

Both sides are subsequently separated by other men and women in the group.

2 men allegedly involved in fight with another man at Boat Quay

In a news release on Friday (8 May) sent to MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the altercation took place at about 3.20am on 3 May in the vicinity of Boat Quay.

It involved two men who were allegedly involved in a fight with another man.

They left the scene after the altercation, SPF added.

2 men arrested on 7 & 8 May

The matter was reported to the police at 2pm on the same day.

Officers from the Central Police Division identified two men, aged 25 and 31, through follow-up investigations and viewing footage from CCTV and police cameras.

They were arrested on Thursday (7 May) and Friday (8 May).

2 men charged with affray

The two men were charged in court on Saturday (9 May) with affray under Section 267B of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, they each face up to one year in prison and/or a fine of up to S$5,000.

SPF said it has “zero tolerance” towards violent acts, “with blatant disregard of the law”.

It also promised to deal with offenders sternly, in accordance with the law.

Also read: 17-year-old beaten up unconscious in Boat Quay after being accused of being playboy, 4 teens arrested

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Featured image adapted from SG Daily Update on Instagram.