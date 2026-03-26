17-year-old beaten up unconscious in Boat Quay after being accused of being playboy, 4 teens arrested

Teen allegedly beaten up by group in Boat Quay, choked until collapsing and teeth fractured, 4 teens arrested

A teenage boy was recently surrounded and beaten up by a group in Boat Quay, with videos of the incident going viral.

Social media channel SgfollowsAll posted clips of the incident on Telegram last Sunday (22 March).

In one clip, the 17-year-old is seen being struck by several individuals. Another shows him being placed in a chokehold by a person wearing pink pants, after which he appears to collapse.

The victim, identified as Afif, told MS News that he suffered “a tiny seizure” and felt “dead”.

He also said that the incident caused him to have a deep cut under his chin that needed seven stitches and fractured three of his teeth.

Confronted over allegations before assault

Afif told MS News the incident happened on 30 Jan, at around 11pm at Boat Quay.

He said he was approached by a group claiming they “wanted to talk” to him.

When the group brought him to an alleyway, Afif recognised one of the boys after making acquaintance with him at Boat Quay previously.

According to him, the group accused Afif of being a “playboy” and behaving inappropriately towards a girl.

“They said they have proof,” he told MS News. “After I asked them to show me, they said that the proof was missing.”

Afif denied the accusations, saying a comment he made had been taken out of context.

He described the situation as a friend “sabotaging” him.

Despite attempting to explain himself, the situation escalated.

Five against one

Afif said he was outnumbered during the incident, with the five-person group ganging up on him.

He told MS News that one of them had a knuckle duster, meaning that he ended up “quite bad” and was left unconscious.

“A bystander had called in an ambulance and the police to help me,” Afif said.

Suffered deep wound and fractured teeth

Afif suffered multiple injuries from the attack, including “a huge, deep hole” that required seven stitches.

He also sustained dental damage, fracturing three teeth.

“It was very, very hard to eat,” Afif said.

Even now, a month after the incident, the right side of his mouth is still sensitive from the fractures.

Afif said the recovery was “very, very painful” and left him largely immobile for a period.

Police arrest four teenagers for rioting

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that the police had “received a call for assistance regarding a fight” at 24 Circular Road at 11.30pm.

A female and three male teenagers, aged between 14 and 18, were arrested for rioting, SPF added.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they had received a call for assistance at the same location at 11.35pm.

SCDF conveyed Afif to Singapore General Hospital.

Incident left him afraid to go out

Afif said the attack has had a lasting impact on him, as he fears being beaten up again.

“Nowadays, I’m pretty scared. I don’t even want to go out anymore,” he said.

‘Thank you to those who leaked the video’

Afif also told MS News that the videos circulating online helped him reconnect with authorities after he lost contact.

He said he “thought this case was going to close” because he had changed his phone number and lost the investigation officer’s number.

But due to videos of the incident going viral, he managed to get into contact with the police again.

“Thank you to those who leaked the video and helped me to be able to seek justice,” he said.

“I barely had any evidence before this and couldn’t find anyone involved in this to help me.”

Person in pink pants previously went viral

The individual seen in pink pants in the video, who put Afif into the chokehold, had previously gone viral in a street interview.

In that video, he said that he had cheated on his ex-girlfriend multiple times.

“I cheated on her… like six to seven times,” he said in the now-removed TikTok video.

In the clip, he joked: “Don’t play with me, bro.” This was after a friend described him as a “D1 cheater”, an internet slang understood as elite.

Meanwhile, Afif, who is still recovering, said he hopes the incident will lead to accountability.

“Authorities are handling it,” he added.

Also read: 2 men arrested for affray after getting into fight at Serangoon MRT, police investigating