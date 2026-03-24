2 men arrested for affray after getting into fight at Serangoon MRT, police investigating

Men shout & charge at each other during fight at Serangoon MRT

Two men were arrested on Monday (23 March) after they got into a fight at Serangoon MRT station, with several station staff having to separate them.

Footage of the altercation was posted by Sgfollowsall on Instagram, showing the men shouting and charging at each other.

Man swears & makes rude gesture at another man

In the clip, taken at the North-East Line concourse level, at least four station staff were standing between the two men.

One of the men, who was wearing a white shirt and jeans, was heard swearing loudly and making a rude gesture towards the other man in full view of commuters at the busy station.

The other man, who is in a black T-shirt and shorts, is held back by another station staff.

Man charges at other man, pushes station staff

Suddenly, the man wearing white rushed at the other man and pushed him and the station staff against a wall.

He then hit him until he was led away.

The sound of an object dropping on the floor could be heard a few times.

Men challenge each other from across the station

Despite being again separated by a few metres and at least four staff, the men continued to challenge each other.

The man wearing black was heard shouting something and tried to charge at the other man, while something was heard dropping and possibly shattering on the floor.

The man wearing white was then led away by a staff member in a blue shirt, but then picked up a chair.

He loudly directed a vulgarity at the other man, but eventually put down the chair after intervention by staff.

The two men then continued pointing and shouting at each other from opposite ends of the station.

1 man starts chasing the other

When the man wearing white appeared to leave, the man wearing black started chasing him across the station.

Members of the public were heard calling out as it looked like they were about to spar again.

But the man wearing black was stopped by a staff member in a blue shirt.

The man wearing white was later seen standing in a remote corner of the station as the video ended.

Both men injured after fight at Serangoon MRT

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at about 5.05pm on 23 March.

It was regarding a fight at 21 Serangoon Central — the address of Serangoon MRT station.

Two men aged 25 and 31 sustained injuries from the fight, but declined to be sent to the hospital.

Both of them were subsequently arrested for affray.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Fight breaks out between 3 passengers on Downtown Line MRT, bystanders break it up

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Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram.