Property agent claims some HDB flats overlooking Hakka cemetery in Commonwealth sell for over S$1M

Some Commonwealth HDB flats overlooking Hakka cemetery selling for over S$1 million

Most homebuyers will probably think twice before buying a flat overlooking a cemetery. But according to a property agent, that hasn’t stopped some HDB flats beside the Hakka cemetery in Commonwealth from fetching more than S$1 million.

HDB flats next to Hakka cemetery

In a TikTok video posted last Sunday (19 July), @haaziq.propertysg described the neighbourhood as “possibly one of the craziest HDB estates in Singapore“.

The Original Poster (OP) pointed out the unexpected sight of tombstones standing right beside the residential flats.

The cemetery in the video is Suang Long Shan. Established in 1887, it is one of the few urban cemeteries left in Singapore and the last remaining Hakka cemetery.

According to the OP, part of the burial ground was acquired by the government in the 1960s to make way for redevelopment. This resulted in HDB blocks being built around the cemetery.

He also noted that many residents reportedly use it as a shortcut to the main road and the MRT station when it is open.

During his visit, however, the entrance was closed with a “no trespassing” sign.

Some flats reportedly selling for over S$1 million

Despite the unconventional view, the OP claimed that some homes in the estate have sold for a handsome fee.

“And you wouldn’t believe this, houses here are selling for over S$1 million,” he shared.

He acknowledged the location’s pros and cons, joking that buyers might need to consider another factor.

“There’s no west facing. There’s no east facing, but there’s a cemetery facing,” he quipped. “I wonder how you even sell a house here,” the OP added.

He also found it “quite refreshing” that a piece of Singapore’s history is being preserved.

He then ended the video by asking netizens what they thought of the unique estate.

Netizens divided over flats with cemetery view

The clip has since sparked discussion online, with many netizens offering differing views on living next to a cemetery.

A netizen said that “HDB prices are scarier than ghosts”.

A commenter also joked that “all the ghosts there waiting for enbloc”.

A TikTok user also shared that cemeteries normally have good “feng shui” as it will affect the fortune of descendants.

Another netizen felt that it must be very “creepy” and “too quiet” at night.

OP not selling any units in the estate

Speaking to MS News, the OP, Haaziq, 28, a property agent, said that he filmed the video on 15 July at about 3.30pm.

When asked what inspired the video, he said: “No reason. I have been wanting to visit ever since I saw a video about it online.”

Haaziq also clarified that he was not helping to sell any units in this estate at the moment.

Asked if he would personally stay near a cemetery, he said: “I wouldn’t mind it if it’s not too ulu (meaning secluded in Singlish).”

Also read: Choa Chu Kang garden criticised for looking like a ‘cemetery’, spooked residents take detour

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Featured image adapted from @haaziq.propertysg on TikTok.